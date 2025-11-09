Bigg Boss 19: 'Gaurav Khanna owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, netizens react

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end US government shutdown?

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category, AQI crosses 400 mark in several places, GRAP 2 curbs in place

Gold, silver prices today, November 9: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Is Samay Raina’s 'India’s Got Latent' set to make its comeback with season 2? Here’s what we know

DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here

IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auction twists ahead

List of most common password in 2025 released; check here

Jeremy Renner sent pornographic images to filmmaker Yi Zhou? Avengers actor issues statement, admits 'rejecting her romantic..'

Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'

India's Champions Trophy winner joins Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 – What's the movement all about?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com; Check complete timetable here

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com

How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end US government shutdown?

How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end government shutdown?

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category, AQI crosses 400 mark in several places, GRAP 2 curbs in place

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality declines further to 'severe' category at many places

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: 'Gaurav Khanna owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, netizens react

The tables have turned, and now it's Gaurav Khanna and other housemates against Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: 'Gaurav Khanna owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, netizens react
Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday, and Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt continue receiving brickbats for their negativity. This time, the tables have turned, and now it's housemates against the nuisance creators. In the promo, Salman conducts a task in the activity area and calls out the housemates to point out two contestants who are maintaining a fake relationship. "Jinka aapko rishta pasand nahi hai, unhe seat par bithana hai," Khan explains, and picks up Gaurav Khanna. The two girls understand that they will be called.

As expected, Gaurav names Tanya and Farrhana, and they are instructed to sit on the special seats. After Farrhana and Tanya get comfortable in the designated place, Gaurav gives his reason, "Yeh log combine hue toh ghar ka kalesh 10 times ho gaya hai." Then Gaurav presses a buzzer, and a pile of garbage is dumped on Tanya and Farrhana. Then Amaal Mallik enters with the same choices, and shares his reason, "Dosti asli nahi hai. Iss ghar mein sirf drama aur nuicanse create karne ke liye bani hai." And again, Farrhana and Tanya get special treatment with another pile of garbage dumped on them. 

Later, Tanya and Farrhana name Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, and the former shares her reason. "Pehle hafte se yeh log saath dikhe, aur game mein kahi dikhayi nahi diye," Tanya says, and Abhishek proudly accepts her words and the garbage being dumped on him. 

Netizens' reactions to Tanya and Farrhana getting belt treatment in BB house

Netizens shared their reactions for Tanya and Farrhana getting belt treatment in BB house. However, many of them even supported 'strong' girls. "Spiritual motivational influencer and Peace activist, what a joke." Another netizen wrote, "Lagta hai dogle Amaal Mallik ko winner banana hai ya vo phattu Gaurav Khanna jo number game ke liye kisi se bhidta nhi usse winner banana hai?" One of the netizens wrote, "Ye GK hamesha ladkiyo se hi ladta hai aur number game ke liye Amaal dogle ki chaatta hai. Aise winner koi nahi banta."

The episode will host special guests, including former Indian women's cricket team captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and former cricketer Anjum Chopra. The two towering personalities, along with Salman, will discuss the recent historic win of the Indian women's cricket team at the World Cup. Later, Salman welcomes his good friend Ajay Devgn, along with Meezaan Jafri, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan. The team attends Sunday's special while promoting their upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will end on an emotional note, as Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj will be eliminated. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: 'Gaurav Khanna owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, netizens react
BB 19: 'Gaurav owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya, Farrhana
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com; Check complete timetable here
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com
How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end US government shutdown?
How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end government shutdown?
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category, AQI crosses 400 mark in several places, GRAP 2 curbs in place
Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality declines further to 'severe' category at many places
Gold, silver prices today, November 9: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, November 9: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE