Bigg Boss 19: 'Gaurav Khanna owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, netizens react

The tables have turned, and now it's Gaurav Khanna and other housemates against Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 19: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday, and Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt continue receiving brickbats for their negativity. This time, the tables have turned, and now it's housemates against the nuisance creators. In the promo, Salman conducts a task in the activity area and calls out the housemates to point out two contestants who are maintaining a fake relationship. "Jinka aapko rishta pasand nahi hai, unhe seat par bithana hai," Khan explains, and picks up Gaurav Khanna. The two girls understand that they will be called.

As expected, Gaurav names Tanya and Farrhana, and they are instructed to sit on the special seats. After Farrhana and Tanya get comfortable in the designated place, Gaurav gives his reason, "Yeh log combine hue toh ghar ka kalesh 10 times ho gaya hai." Then Gaurav presses a buzzer, and a pile of garbage is dumped on Tanya and Farrhana. Then Amaal Mallik enters with the same choices, and shares his reason, "Dosti asli nahi hai. Iss ghar mein sirf drama aur nuicanse create karne ke liye bani hai." And again, Farrhana and Tanya get special treatment with another pile of garbage dumped on them.

Later, Tanya and Farrhana name Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, and the former shares her reason. "Pehle hafte se yeh log saath dikhe, aur game mein kahi dikhayi nahi diye," Tanya says, and Abhishek proudly accepts her words and the garbage being dumped on him.

Netizens' reactions to Tanya and Farrhana getting belt treatment in BB house

Netizens shared their reactions for Tanya and Farrhana getting belt treatment in BB house. However, many of them even supported 'strong' girls. "Spiritual motivational influencer and Peace activist, what a joke." Another netizen wrote, "Lagta hai dogle Amaal Mallik ko winner banana hai ya vo phattu Gaurav Khanna jo number game ke liye kisi se bhidta nhi usse winner banana hai?" One of the netizens wrote, "Ye GK hamesha ladkiyo se hi ladta hai aur number game ke liye Amaal dogle ki chaatta hai. Aise winner koi nahi banta."

The episode will host special guests, including former Indian women's cricket team captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and former cricketer Anjum Chopra. The two towering personalities, along with Salman, will discuss the recent historic win of the Indian women's cricket team at the World Cup. Later, Salman welcomes his good friend Ajay Devgn, along with Meezaan Jafri, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan. The team attends Sunday's special while promoting their upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will end on an emotional note, as Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj will be eliminated.