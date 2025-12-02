Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna gets accused of using fatherhood topic for sympathy, breaks down saying 'will do whatever my wife says'

When asked if he was using his wife’s choice not to have children as a “sympathy card,” Gaurav Khanna froze for a moment and then let the emotion show. A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned, "Media round shuru! Sawal teekhe, jawaab mushkil."

Bigg Boss 19 finalist and Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna walked into the media round in Salman Khan's show expecting the usual jabs about alliances and screen-time tricks, but what he didn’t expect was a question that would hit far closer to home. When asked if he was using his wife’s choice not to have children as a “sympathy card,” Gaurav froze for a moment and then let the emotion show. A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned, "Media round shuru! Sawal teekhe, jawaab mushkil, kaise karenge gharwaale is the situation to handle?"

The media round on Bigg Boss 19 began with Farhana Bhatt being asked about her own controversial line, “do-paise ki aurat." Asked what it takes to reach “her level,” she replied, "If someone tries to mess with me, I’ll go to their level." All housemates faced direct questions from the media; however, the temperature soared when a journalist asked a deeply personal question to Gaurav Khanna, accusing him of using his wife’s decision not to have kids as a sympathy play.

Gaurav’s voice cracked just a little as he said, "This is very touchy… I love my wife. I’ll do whatever my wife says."

Amaal Mallik then quickly stepped in on Gaurav Khanna's behalf and said, "Not a nice question, honestly."

It was during the Family Week, when Gaurav’s wife, Akanksha Chamoli, spoke about her decision not to have children anytime soon. Akanksha had said that she doesn't feel the need to have a kid and has several reasons. She had added that it is a huge responsibility and that she doesn't think she could justify it.

