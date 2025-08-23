Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

In the latest update, four contestant promos have been released—but with blurred visuals, keeping fans guessing. While their faces aren’t clearly shown, online sleuths have been quick to connect the dots.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos
Image credit: Instagram
The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is at its peak as the grand premiere draws closer on Sunday, August 24. This time, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers hooked.

In the latest update, four contestant promos have been released—but with blurred visuals, keeping fans guessing. While their faces aren’t clearly shown, online sleuths have been quick to connect the dots.

The “favorite beta” entry

The first promo shows a sharply dressed man in a suit, confidently owning the stage with his dance moves. The caption read, “Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka.” Fans believe this is none other than Anupamaa actor Gaurav, and many think his personality could make him a top contender. Adding to the speculation, the background track is the same as Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s introduction song.

The mystery couple

Another promo features a dancing duo whose chemistry has already caught everyone’s attention. Social media users are convinced they are Awez Darbar and Najma Mirajkar. The caption teased, “Pyaar dosti hai, aur aisi hi ek jodi aa rahi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein! Kya banegi pyaar se sarkaar ya takraar?” Their entry has fans wondering whether romance will bloom or if clashes are on the horizon.

A musical surprise

The third teaser hints at a singer entering the house. The promo shows someone singing Kaun Tujhe Yun O Pyaar Karega from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with the caption, “Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane.” Viewers are fairly certain this voice belongs to singer-composer Amaal Mallik.

Other expected contestants

Along with these teased entries, the buzz is that Mike Tyson, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid), Abhishek Bajaj, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), and Zeeshan Quadri will also join the show. There’s also a twist—either Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha will get in, based on audience votes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
