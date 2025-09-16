Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan says she feels bad for Kunickaa Sadanand after Amaal Malik lashes out at her, says 'she is 61...'

Bigg Boss 19 turned intense as Amaal Mallik’s captaincy led to major clashes with Kunickaa Sadanand, prompting Gauahar Khan to defend the veteran actress while housemates’ dynamics shifted between fights, apologies, and budding bonds.

The Bigg Boss 19 house saw a heated start to the new week under captain Amaal Mallik’s leadership, as arguments over kitchen duties and housework turned into major clashes.

The tension began when Amaal stopped senior actress Kunickaa Sadanand from interfering in kitchen duties, pointing out that she was no longer part of the team. This soon escalated into a war of words, with Kunickaa accusing Amaal of being disrespectful. She also claimed that Amaal and some of the younger housemates lacked grace in their approach. Matters worsened when Amaal was heard calling her “bakwas zubaan” during a conversation with Tanya Mittal.

The confrontation spilled over when Ashnoor Kaur and Kunickaa clashed, with Kunickaa objecting to Ashnoor’s use of the word “madam” and later condemning her for being linked with Abhishek Bajaj. This further soured equations, leading to a heated showdown where Shehbaz intervened and accused Amaal and Abhishek of being “ghatiya log” for disrespecting Kunickaa. At one point, Shehbaz and Abhishek even came close to a physical fight but were stopped by the housemates.

Amid the drama, Amaal did try to make amends and apologised to Kunickaa for raising his voice, clarifying that he had not intended to disrespect her. However, his captaincy also drew flak from other contestants—Nehal Chudasama called him lazy, Neelam joked that his rule felt like “gundaraj,” and Pranit was accused of not showing enough support when conflicts arose.

Outside the house, Gauahar Khan stepped in to support Kunickaa. Taking to social media, she tweeted, “Yes she is picky, pointy and irritating with her instructions, but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to Kunicka ji. She’s 61 yaar, thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka. #bb19. Amaal can’t handle authority. Position of authority comes with responsibility.”

Meanwhile, on the emotional side of the house, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj were seen sharing a heartfelt moment, hinting at a possible new bond, while other housemates turned matchmakers for Pranit and Farrhana. Tanya Mittal, who has been openly supportive of Amaal, also cleared the air with Neelam after an earlier misunderstanding.

With brewing fights, shifting loyalties, and budding connections, the house continues to stay as unpredictable as ever.