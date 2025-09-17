Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Meet Sunil Grover's lesser-known wife, stays away from limelight, has net worth of crores, she's responsible for..., works as...

BIG tension for Pakistan as India gears up to buy 114 Rafale jets, 6 P-8I jets, and more post Op Sindoor

Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Karan Johar says 'shine on son' to Aryan Khan: 'You treaded a path that many never..'

PCB-ICC standoff eases? Pakistan claims match referee Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for IND-PAK handshake incident in Asia Cup 2025

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ambani family arrive at premiere of Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood - Watch

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'

Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Deepti Sharma reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Aryan Khan clicks SRK's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'

Amaal Malik is facing severe backlash for his foul language from the former Bigg Boss contestants. Read on to know how Gauahar Khan and Falaq Naaz slammed the composer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 09:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'
Gauahar Khan, Amaal Mallik, Falaq Naaz
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik is facing severe backlash for his language and rude behaviour with the housemates. Even former contestants of the show have openly slammed the music composer for his foul language, abusing Abhishek Bajaj, and mocking his father. Recently, Abhishek and Amaal scuffled over food, and soon they broke into an ugly argument, with the latter calling him 'bail budhi ki aulad'. 

Soon, this clip went viral, and it attracted ex-Bigg Boss players. Gauahar Khan (Bigg Boss 9) criticised Mallik and wrote on Instagram, "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so, kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad? Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya. I hope he gets pulled up for this language on WKW! #BB19"

Even Falaq Naaz (Bigg Boss OTT 2) criticised Amaal for his behaviour. On Instagram, she dropped a story with the clip of Amaal abusing Abhishek, and wrote, "Unpopular opinion. Never liked him and his attitude. I'll say again bhai ne padh likh ke gawa diya."

image

Amaal Mallik calls Abhishek Bajaj 'hijra'

In another episode, Amaal lost his cool on Abhishek Bajaj over rashan. In the bedroom, Amaal gossiped about Bajaj's attitude with Neelam Giri and openly slammed him. It was all okay until Amaal made a derogatory remark about Bajaj and called him 'hijra' (transgender). Without realising his word, Amaal called Abhishek 'adh khopda hijda'. After hearing him, Neelam broke into laughter and told him to calm down. Although the makers muted the word 'hijra', netizens noticed, and they have lost their cool on Amaal, and demanded his eviction.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man in Texas? Details here
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man? Details here
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa
Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said
Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE