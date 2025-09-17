Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'

Amaal Malik is facing severe backlash for his foul language from the former Bigg Boss contestants. Read on to know how Gauahar Khan and Falaq Naaz slammed the composer.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik is facing severe backlash for his language and rude behaviour with the housemates. Even former contestants of the show have openly slammed the music composer for his foul language, abusing Abhishek Bajaj, and mocking his father. Recently, Abhishek and Amaal scuffled over food, and soon they broke into an ugly argument, with the latter calling him 'bail budhi ki aulad'.

Soon, this clip went viral, and it attracted ex-Bigg Boss players. Gauahar Khan (Bigg Boss 9) criticised Mallik and wrote on Instagram, "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so, kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad? Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya. I hope he gets pulled up for this language on WKW! #BB19"

Even Falaq Naaz (Bigg Boss OTT 2) criticised Amaal for his behaviour. On Instagram, she dropped a story with the clip of Amaal abusing Abhishek, and wrote, "Unpopular opinion. Never liked him and his attitude. I'll say again bhai ne padh likh ke gawa diya."

Amaal Mallik calls Abhishek Bajaj 'hijra'

In another episode, Amaal lost his cool on Abhishek Bajaj over rashan. In the bedroom, Amaal gossiped about Bajaj's attitude with Neelam Giri and openly slammed him. It was all okay until Amaal made a derogatory remark about Bajaj and called him 'hijra' (transgender). Without realising his word, Amaal called Abhishek 'adh khopda hijda'. After hearing him, Neelam broke into laughter and told him to calm down. Although the makers muted the word 'hijra', netizens noticed, and they have lost their cool on Amaal, and demanded his eviction.