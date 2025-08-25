Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: FIRST eviction in BB house, Basheer Ali, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna backstab this contestant | Watch

Bigg Boss plays his masterstroke on the first day itself, and it seems like the housemates have voted out the least deserving contestant in the house.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Within a day, the taskmaster drops his first bomb on the housemates, which leads to the first eviction in the house. JioHotstar dropped the new promo on social media, and it has hinted at the first major surprise of the season. In the promo, the housemates are seen heading to the assembly room. Going with the theme of democracy, BB asks contestants to name a person they find themselves unworthy of. 

Amaal Malik, Nilesh More, Mridul Tiwari, Basheer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Gaurav Khanna start looking around to pick the weakest contender. Nehal Chudasama calls out Neelam Giri and says that she needs to put more effort. Then housemates start naming Farhana Bhatt. Kunickaa says that Farhana has an attitude. Amaal also adds that she considers herself above all of us. Basheer Ali and Tanya Mittal get into a heated argument after the former tries to interfere while she was giving her reasons to vote for Farhana. At last, we hear BB saying, "Aapka safar yehi sampt hota hai," hinting at the first eviction. As per the netizens, Farhana will be evicted. Even in the promo, she cries after hearing her name in the majority. 

Watch the promo

Netizens react to the latest promo and share their thoughts about the contestants. A netizen wrote, "She might have been controversial later on ( activism part), that's why removed in the beginning itself (IF ELIMINATED)." Another netizen wrote, "Yes, it confirms hai bro." One of the netizens wrote, "Bigg Boss shuru hone se pehle eviction." 

Bigg Boss 19 had its grand premiere on August 24, and Salman Khan introduced 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhat, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Zeeshan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal. The daily episodes of Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and at 10.30 pm on Colors. 

