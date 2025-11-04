Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'

Apart from Farrhana and Shehbaz, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari.

Tensions flared in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha got into a heated argument over household duties.

It began when Shehbaz poked Farrhana about not completing her tasks. Annoyed, Farhana snapped back, saying, "Even you haven’t cleaned the living room. It hasn’t been cleaned in three weeks."

The argument quickly escalated, with Shehbaz mocking Farrhana’s way of speaking and reminding her that she's nominated this week. Farrhana fired back, saying she doesn’t care about nominations, but Shehbaz continued to provoke her. In the heat of the exchange, Farrhana taunted Shehbaaz, saying, "You’re not even a journalist," to which Shehbaaz hit back by calling her a "fake heroine who comes on DD National."

As the spat intensified, Shehbaz called Farrhana "fukri" and accused her of being scared. Farhana retaliated by taking a personal dig, hinting at his past revelation, "You’re the one who spends money on girls; didn’t you say you gave money to your girlfriend three months before entering Bigg Boss?"

The argument ended with Shehbaz once again reminding Farrhana that she's nominated and will be leaving soon, prompting Farhana to shoot back sharply, "Please go and appeal to your sister's fans instead." The fiery exchange added another layer of drama to the Bigg Boss 19 house, blurring the line between playful banter and personal attacks.

Apart from Farrhana and Shehbaz, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated.

