TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt spits in BB house out of anger, her mother gives major reality check about..., thanks Gaurav Khanna for...

In the Family Week, Farrhana Bhatt's mother enters the show, making some interesting revelations and confrontations in the house.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 07:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt spits in BB house out of anger, her mother gives major reality check about..., thanks Gaurav Khanna for...
Bigg Boss 19: The Family Week has brought some steam to the dull season. Three weeks before the finale, family members of the finalists entered the BB house, bringing new energy, interesting confrontations and revelations. After Ashnoor's father, Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, enters the house. Just a few moments before Sr Bhatt's entry, Farrhana had an ugly argument with Tanya Mittal. Farrhana got so angry with Tanya that she spat in the garden area, near Tanya's place, leaving the latter disgusted. While the exact cause of their rift is kept a secret for the episode, it seems like Farrhana felt used by Tanya, leaving her furious. 

Farrhana Bhatt's mother's unexpected reaction to Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana's mother's entry was a pleasant surprise for the finalist. However, what many were surprised by was how Sr Bhatt praised Gaurav Khanna and even addressed him as 'beta'. for bringing her back to the house in the first week itself. Sr Bhatt reminded Farrhana that she should be grateful to Gaurav because “she is in the show today only because of him.” Sr Bhatt's remarks struck harder because they directly addressed the ongoing tension between Gaurav and Farrhana. 

Farrhana Bhatt's mother criticised her for mocking Gaurav Khanna's profession

In a heartfelt conversation, Farrhana's mother slammed her for mocking Gaurav Khanna's profession. She openly said that Farrhana was wrong to ridicule him for being a 'TV ka superstar'. However, she also revealed that 'her fans are appreciating her game'. Soon after Farrhana's mother, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akansha Chamola, entered the house, leaving the TV star emotional. 

About Bigg Boss 19 finale 

Bigg Boss 19 will be coming to an end in the first week of December. Currently, the top 9 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Kunickaa Sadanand- are fighting for the ultimate glory - the winner's trophy.

