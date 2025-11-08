Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt is 'biggest panauti' in Salman Khan's show? Fans decode strange theory, leave netizens stunned

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: It's been 11 weeks, and half of the season is complete, and BB fans have decoded a strange theory related to the Salman Khan show, which attracts your attention. BB 19 has seen several unique characters that grew on us over time. Be it Tanya Mittal with her superficial claims, or Neelam Giri with her champion skills of chugli, or Pranit More with his impeccable roasting skills. However, none of them have earned so much hate or left neutral fans angrier than Farrhana Bhatt. Kashmir-hailed peace activist (what a joke) has left some of the ugliest memories in the house. As per the latest fan theory, she's more than just a contestant. An X user, Fact Slayer, has decoded a theory about Bhatt, claiming it to be the 'biggest jinx' in the house. 

How is Farrhana Bhatt the biggest jinx in Bigg Boss 19? 

As per the theory, whoever fought with Farrhana soon got evicted from the show. The tweet reads, "Baseer OUT, Bajaj OUT, Nehal OUT, Awez OUT, Neelam OUT, Najma OUT, Natalia OUT. Whoever had fought with #FarrhanaBhatt has been eliminated! Never fight with her."

Netizens' reactions to Farrhana Bhatt's theory 

The tweet attracted netizens, with some calling Farrhana a 'panuati (jinx)'. While another section of the netizens are defending her. A netizen joked, "Everyone in the house has fought with #FarrhanaBhatt; at points, we often see day #FarrhanaBhatt vs. evening #FarrhanaBhatt fighting each other. So, no winner this season? — “bolna kya chahte ho?” Another netizen wrote, "Is hisab se toh SALMAAN bhi kab ka nikal jana chahiye tha." One of the netizens wrote, "Pranit ko bhi aisa ghur ke dekha ki usse agle din Dengue ho gaya." An internet user wrote, "Kitni Badi Panoti Hai Ye Ladki." 

This has to be noted that this week, Farrhana had a huge fight with Abhishek Bajaj, with the latter challenging her that she would get eliminated before him. However, this week, Abhishek got eliminated, and Farrhana is safe. Well, Bhatt is a serious threat to the BB housemates, and you can't deny that.

