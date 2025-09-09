Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt INSULTS Ashnoor Kaur, mocks her TV career, fights with Abhishek Bajaj over...

'Peace activist' Farrhana Bhat is spreading anything but peace in Bigg Boss 19. She's picking fights with housemates and crossing all the limits.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 06:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt INSULTS Ashnoor Kaur, mocks her TV career, fights with Abhishek Bajaj over...
Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt, who is ironically a 'peace activist' is becoming the infamous celeb in the house. Despite getting a stern warning from Salman Khan at Weekend Ka Vaar, Farrhana has not learnt her lesson. On Monday, Farrhana targeted Ashnoor Kaur in a personal manner, which further raised questions on the long-standing Film vs. TV debate. As a part of the nomination task, Farrhana aimed to disturb Ashnoor to prevent her from completing her round.

Farrhana Bhatt mocked TV fraternity

During the task, Farrhana repeatedly mocked Ashnoor's profession and career choices. Ashnoor, however, stayed focused at the beginning but eventually retorted, reminding that her number of years in the industry is far more than Farrhana's mere number of years in Mumbai. Kaur hit back at her career spans longer, and she is extremely proud of her work. The argument escalated when Farrhana dismissively remarked that Ashnoor had only done “television serials”, while she herself had done “movies”.

Farhana mocked the TV industry, saying she never wanted or even intended to work in television because her focus was movies. The comment came across as demeaning not just towards Ashnoor but also the entire television industry as a whole. Farrhana's remark has not gone well with actors from the fraternity and netizens. 

Abhishek Bajaj vs Farrhana Bhatt

Later, Farrhana pick another fight with Abhishek Baja. It all began when Farrhana confronted Abhishek for spreading rumours about her. Abhishek had confided in Ashnoor, claiming that Farrhana once told him, “Let’s become girlfriend-boyfriend for a week.” This revelation didn’t sit well with Farrhana, who demanded clarity and context. She reminded Abhishek of their earlier rift during a task where he picked her up, and also clarified that her intention in the fight was not to defame him. She added that he often jokes around but fails to take jokes on himself.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy

Clarifying her stance, Farrhana told him, “I told you that you are my brother, and you said, ke aapmein toh bhai-behen mein bhi chalta hai. Then Baseer was flirting with me, so I told you in fun that let’s become girlfriend-boyfriend for a week. It was in fun, and if you can’t take it, you shouldn’t have joked in the first place.” This heated conversation-turned-argument turned the heat in the BB house, leaving other housemates concerned.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
