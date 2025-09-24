Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhaana Bhat INSULTS Kunickaa, says 'Abhishek, Ashnoor ke talve chato' for this reason, warns 'poora khandaan..' | Watch

Farrhana Bhat and Kunickaa Sadanand get into an ugly argument in Bigg Boss 19, which will surely be discussed during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhaana Bhat INSULTS Kunickaa, says 'Abhishek, Ashnoor ke talve chato' for this reason, warns 'poora khandaan..' | Watch
Farrhana Bhat, Kunickaa Sadanand
Actresses Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt inside the Bigg Boss 19 house have escalated into a full-blown controversy after a video of their confrontation was shared on the host channel's official social media account. What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated, with Farrhana delivering remarks that many described as “ugly” and “deeply personal”. The clip showed Farrhana directing harsh words at Kunickaa and saying, “You can talk to me directly,” further hinting at some act by Kunickaa that had triggered her.

Farrhana was seen lashing out at Kunickaa and asking her to keep acting in her movies. “Keep it in your films and don’t talk nonsense in front of me. You want to lick the feet of Arshnoor and Abhishek? Do it. If I come to your level, your entire family will come over for the weekend.” Farrhana was furious and forgot not to step over the boundary and, in an extremely disrespectful tone, threatened, “Remember that, Kunickaa.”

The cutting tone and personal nature of the attack caused Farrhana to receive immediate backlash from social media users, many of whom felt Bhatt had crossed all lines of professional decency.

Earlier, too, Farrhana had lashed out at Kunickaa over an argument. Bhatt had crossed the line when, in anger, he involved Lal’s children and said that they must be ashamed of their mother and wondered what she was doing on national television.

This had triggered Kunickaa, who had asked Farhana to stay within her limits. Farrhana had even gone on to label Kunickaa as a “flop actress”. Despite the personal attacks, Kunickaa had refrained from lowering her standard and remained calm and composed.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had lashed out at Farrhana for crossing the line during the fight. Viewers are waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see Salman Khan's reaction.

