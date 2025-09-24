Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt insults Abhishek Bajaj’s family, says ‘women in his family must be very...'

It all started when Abhishek confronted Farhana for leaving her clothes in a bucket for two days. While he asked her to clean up, Farrhana lost her cool and retaliated by dragging Ashnoor Kaur into the matter.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned explosive when Farhana Bhatt and house captain Abhishek Bajaj got into an ugly spat that shook the house.

It all started when Abhishek confronted Farhana for leaving her clothes in a bucket for two days. While he asked her to clean up, Farhana lost her cool and retaliated by dragging Ashnoor Kaur into the matter, sarcastically calling her Abhishek’s “Vice Captain.”

As the fight grew more heated, Abhishek told Farhana not to “fall so low,” which only provoked her further. In a shocking turn, she hit back with a personal remark: “The women in your house must be so low.”

Abhishek immediately reacted, saying none of the women in his family could ever be compared to Farhana ’s “low standards.” The personal attack stunned housemates, with Ashnoor stepping in to defend herself after being dragged into the fight unnecessarily.

Amaal Malik also joined the argument, backing Farhana ’s claim that Abhishek makes Ashnoor look like his second-in-command in the house. The heated exchange quickly sparked strong reactions on social media, with fans slamming Farhana for crossing the line by insulting Abhishek’s family.

