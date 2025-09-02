Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt calls Neelam ‘2 kaudi ki aurat’, Kunickaa Sadanand ‘flop actor’, drags family in fight

The biggest fight started when Farhana got into a bathroom argument with Neelam, calling her “Kunickaa ki chamchi” and “2 kaudi ki aurat.”

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:34 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt calls Neelam ‘2 kaudi ki aurat’, Kunickaa Sadanand ‘flop actor’, drags family in fight
Image credit: Instagram
The drama in Bigg Boss 19 hit a new peak this week, with Farhana Bhatt at the centre of multiple fights. The actress, who recently returned from the secret room, clashed with Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and others in a series of heated arguments.

The biggest fight started when Farhana got into a bathroom argument with Neelam, calling her “Kunickaa ki chamchi” and “2 kaudi ki aurat.” Neelam broke down in tears after the insult, while other housemates tried to comfort her. Kunickaa stepped in to defend Neelam, but this only triggered a direct face-off between her and Farhana.

The exchange quickly turned ugly, with name-calling from both sides. Farhana called Kunickaa a “flop actor” and even dragged her children into the fight, saying she might call them the same names she used for others. This enraged Kunickaa, who warned Farhana not to bring family members into the game, threatening to slap her if it happened again.

Meanwhile, Farhana’s fight with Baseer Ali also spiralled out of control. After a small cleaning dispute, Baseer dumped trash on Farhana’s bed, and she retaliated by messing with his belongings. Soon, personal items, clothes, jewellery, and even medicines were thrown around. Baseer went as far as tossing Farhana’s mattress into the swimming pool.

By the end of the day, tensions in the house were at an all-time high. Bigg Boss called the contestants for a meeting and reviewed Kunickaa’s captaincy. The majority voted her out, and immunity was reassigned to Ashnoor.

What started as a normal day ended in chaos, leaving the house divided and relationships badly damaged.

