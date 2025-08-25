Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt becomes first EVICTED contestant, but BB drops BIG twist, these seven housemates are now...

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt got evicted, but the taskmaster dropped a major twist, which led to nominations of seven contestants.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 11:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt becomes first EVICTED contestant, but BB drops BIG twist, these seven housemates are now...
Farhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 day 1: This year, the theme might be democracy; housemates can make a decision, but ultimately, the game is under control. BB can bring the biggest twist to each and every move of the contestants, and that's exactly what happened on the first day. The taskmaster called housemates to the assembly room and asked everyone to name a contestant who doesn't deserve to be in the house. A majority of the housemates called Farhana Bhatt, calling her the "least interactive" and accusing her of skipping chores. This led to BB confirming that she will have to leave the house. While leaving the house, Farahana broke down in tears,  and other housemates had little to no effect on her exit. But...

Bigg Boss takes Farhana to...

Farhana has left the house, but the taskmaster sent her to the secret room. BB has now given special access to Bhatt, who'll be listening and seeing the housemates 24/7, and she's also been bestowed with special powers by the Bigg Boss himself. Farhana regained her smile and happily put on the headpiece to hear the contestants. Farhana got the perfect chance to avenge herself, and what she did brought a huge twist in the game. 

Farahana Bhatt nominated seven contestants

Bigg Boss soon announced the nomination task in the house, where every contestant will have to give two names for nominations. Farana got the perfect opportunity to take her revenge, as the names given by her will be nominated for eviction. Farhana had monitored the task and accepted the contestant's Nomination. At last, Farhana nominated seven contestants for eviction, which includes Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khan,  Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More. One of them will be evicted from the show this week, leading to the first eviction in the house. 

