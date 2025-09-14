Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside

Balraj mocked Tanya’s claims of having 150 bodyguards, drinking only from silver utensils, and living in a mansion larger than a seven-star hotel.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside
Image credit: Instagram
Bigg Boss is always full of drama, and season 19 is no different. Tanya Mittal has become one of the most talked-about contestants this season. While her every move inside the house makes headlines, her personal life outside is also constantly in the news. Now, her ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh has landed in serious trouble.

According to entertainment portal Telly Masala, Balraj Singh was arrested at Mumbai airport. The exact reason for his arrest has not been revealed yet, which has sparked many speculations on social media. Balraj is not only a social media influencer but also the sarpanch of Sahalpura Gram Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh. He enjoys a huge online following with more than 26 lakh Instagram followers and a YouTube channel, Balraj Singh Entertainment, that has over 82,000 subscribers. His content ranges from celebrity interviews to opinions on social and political issues.

The Tanya–Balraj Controversy

Balraj Singh started grabbing attention soon after Tanya entered the Bigg Boss house. He openly accused her of faking her lifestyle. Balraj mocked Tanya’s claims of having 150 bodyguards, drinking only from silver utensils, and living in a mansion larger than a seven-star hotel.

The matter escalated when Balraj sent a legal notice to Tanya’s team. He accused her of posting his photos and videos on social media without permission and adding romantic songs to them, which, according to him, misrepresented their relationship. Though he claimed he could have filed a defamation case, Balraj said he chose to settle it by just sending a notice.

