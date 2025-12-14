FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, at least 10 killed and several injured; police issue alert

Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...

Lionel Messi to not play full match during India tour: Know about his $900 million insurance

Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...

Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru erupts in midnight chaos; viral video shows ruckus; here's what happened

Australian star Cameron Green clears air on IPL 2026 participation, says...

Gautam Gambhir to replace Shubman Gill with Sanju Samson in 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return?

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

10 dead in shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach; chilling video surfaces

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik opens up on dealing with controversies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

When asked about his parents' reaction to his Bigg Boss 19 journey and the feedback they gave, Amaal Mallik said they are very happy and have been spending a lot of time at his home.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 02:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'
Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik, who was one of the finalists in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 19, recently spoke candidly about dealing with controversies in the public eye. In a recent interview, he shared that their impact has been felt more strongly by his family than by him. 

When asked how much the controversies around him have affected his life, Amaal told IANS, "My family gets affected more than me. I've answered everything I needed to over the years. But I reached a point where I wondered how many people am I going to answer? People can see the truth now. I don’t go around tweeting and reacting like I used to. Whatever I am, not hundred percent, but three hundred percent, you have seen on Bigg Boss. This is who I am." 

When asked about his parents' reaction to his Bigg Boss 19 journey and the feedback they gave, Amaal said they are very happy and have been spending a lot of time at his home. He shared that they gently pointed out moments where he could have managed his aggression better. "They’re very happy. They’ve been staying at my house constantly. They pointed out where I could’ve controlled my aggression better, especially the plate incident. But overall, they’re proud. Whatever I felt, they felt the same", the music composer said.

Speaking about his emotional moments on the show, especially when his brother and father entered, Amaal Malik reflected on the deep connections those moments highlighted. He also opened up about sharing stories of his grandfather and his mother's struggles on national television. "If someone asks me about my entire journey, I will answer honestly. I’m not afraid to speak my truth. People worry about their image or their following. I don’t. If I’m telling my story, I will tell it fully. Some things my parents felt I could have said differently. Naturally, their perspective is different from mine. They weren’t living inside that house. But I spoke from my heart," explained the singer. 

Amaal Malik emerged at the fifth position in the reality show Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav Khanna won the Salman Khan-hosted show, while Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More ended as the first and second runner-ups. Tanya Mittal ended up at the fourth spot. The other famous contestants in the show were Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Shehbaz Badesha among others.

READ | Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return?
Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces
10 dead in shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach; chilling video surfaces
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik opens up on dealing with controversies
Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, at least 10 killed and several injured; police issue alert
Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach
Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...
Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chao
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement