Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik, who was one of the finalists in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 19, recently spoke candidly about dealing with controversies in the public eye. In a recent interview, he shared that their impact has been felt more strongly by his family than by him.

When asked how much the controversies around him have affected his life, Amaal told IANS, "My family gets affected more than me. I've answered everything I needed to over the years. But I reached a point where I wondered how many people am I going to answer? People can see the truth now. I don’t go around tweeting and reacting like I used to. Whatever I am, not hundred percent, but three hundred percent, you have seen on Bigg Boss. This is who I am."

When asked about his parents' reaction to his Bigg Boss 19 journey and the feedback they gave, Amaal said they are very happy and have been spending a lot of time at his home. He shared that they gently pointed out moments where he could have managed his aggression better. "They’re very happy. They’ve been staying at my house constantly. They pointed out where I could’ve controlled my aggression better, especially the plate incident. But overall, they’re proud. Whatever I felt, they felt the same", the music composer said.

Speaking about his emotional moments on the show, especially when his brother and father entered, Amaal Malik reflected on the deep connections those moments highlighted. He also opened up about sharing stories of his grandfather and his mother's struggles on national television. "If someone asks me about my entire journey, I will answer honestly. I’m not afraid to speak my truth. People worry about their image or their following. I don’t. If I’m telling my story, I will tell it fully. Some things my parents felt I could have said differently. Naturally, their perspective is different from mine. They weren’t living inside that house. But I spoke from my heart," explained the singer.

Amaal Malik emerged at the fifth position in the reality show Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav Khanna won the Salman Khan-hosted show, while Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More ended as the first and second runner-ups. Tanya Mittal ended up at the fourth spot. The other famous contestants in the show were Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Shehbaz Badesha among others.

