TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction in house, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar evicted? Here's what we know

After two weeks of no eviction, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed the first exit from the house, and as per the internet trends, there is a double eviction in the house.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: After two no-eviction weeks, Bigg Boss 19 will witness its first eviction this weekend, and as per the trends on X, there is a double dhamaka, double eviction this week. On Monday, four contestants got nominated for the eviction: Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. Now, as per The BiggBoss 24X7 and BBTak X handles, Natalia and Nagma have been evicted on the basis of receiving the fewest audience votes. 

Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi replaced Salman Khan

Since Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of Battle of Galwan, this Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi. Filmmaker Farah is known for being unbiased and unfiltered when it comes to calling out people for their behaviour. 

Several Bigg Boss-related X handles have shared live updates from the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. As per the tweets on BBTak, Farah bashed Kunickaa Sadanand for her 'irritating & bossy behaviour' in the house. The handle tweeted, "Farah Khan BASHED Kunickaa ji for her food-related behaviour with Zeishan. She said: “Ye toh maa jaisa behaviour nahi tha… aapko maa banna tha sabko khana khila ke, lekin aap nahi ban payi.” Farah also bashed Kunickaa for involving Tanya’s parents in the game, and called her out for the puri incident, saying that such behaviour is unacceptable, and that she should’ve handled it differently. Farah emphasised that Kunickaa's attitude is coming across as bossy and irritating to both housemates and the audience.

Farah Khan slammed Basser Ali for...

In another tweet, it is revealed that Farah even bashed Baseer Ali for his 'arrogant' attitude, and exclaimed that he has a major 'superiority complex'. After hearing all the comments from Khan, Baseer felt ashamed and he apologised to the entire house. DNA doesn't confirm the eviction of the said contestants, and the mystery related to it will be unveiled at Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
