Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show

The last Weekend Ka Vaar shoot took place, and two contestants got evicted a week before the Grand Finale. Read on to find out who's the unlucky housemate who couldn't enter the finale week.

Bigg Boss 19: Ahead of the grand finale, Salman Khan hosted the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season. Apart from some bashing and criticism from Khan, the episode ended with another shocking eviction. This week, the entire house, the top 8 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaaz Badesha, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt were nominated for eviction. After winning the Ticket to Finale tasks, Gaurav Khanna saved himself from the eviction and became the first finalist of the show. Among the remaining seven, two of them had to quit the show after receiving the fewest audience votes.

Salman Khan bashed Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur

Before dropping the big bomb, Salman Khan gave a reality check to the contestants. An X handle - Digital News Hub, tweeted, "Salman Khan bashed #FarrhanaBhatt and said, 'koi apna cheez lane ja raha hai aur tum usi waqt apna pair stool par rakh de rahi ho. It’s clear you were trying to poke #MaltiChahar. Tum ek insaan ko itna poke kar doge ki doosre wale se koi galti ho jayegi.” In another tweet, Salman also criticised Ashnoor for being obsessed with Tanya. Salman Khan bashed #AshnoorKaur and said, 'you intentionally tried to hurt #TanyaMittal'. Ashnoor tried to defend herself, saying, 'sir, maine dekha nahi tha,' but Salman said, 'No'."

— Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) November 28, 2025

Who got evicted from the last Weekend Ka Vaar?

According to Film Window and Bigg Boss 24X7, Salman Khan revealed that Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaaz Badesha got evicted a week before the grand finale. Ashnoor and Shehbaaz were eliminated for getting the fewest audience votes. The portal tweeted, "Bigg Boss 19 exclusive Ashnoor Kaur evicted #AshnoorKaur #Biggboss."

Here's the tweet

Bigg Boss 19 exclusive Ashnoor kaur evicted #AshnoorKaur #Biggboss — Film window (@Filmwindow1) November 28, 2025

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED

Double Eviction



Ashnoor Kaur & Shehbaz Badesha have been eliminated from #BiggBoss19 House!#WeekendKaVaar #SalmanKhan — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 28, 2025

Now, Farrhana, Malti, Tanya, Amaal, Gaurav, Pranit, and Gaurav have entered the last week of the season, and they would be fighting for the winner's trophy. But before that, they will face harsh questions from the journalists in the media round.