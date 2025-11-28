Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...
'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...
Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'
'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'
Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show
Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup
TELEVISION
The last Weekend Ka Vaar shoot took place, and two contestants got evicted a week before the Grand Finale. Read on to find out who's the unlucky housemate who couldn't enter the finale week.
Bigg Boss 19: Ahead of the grand finale, Salman Khan hosted the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season. Apart from some bashing and criticism from Khan, the episode ended with another shocking eviction. This week, the entire house, the top 8 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaaz Badesha, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt were nominated for eviction. After winning the Ticket to Finale tasks, Gaurav Khanna saved himself from the eviction and became the first finalist of the show. Among the remaining seven, two of them had to quit the show after receiving the fewest audience votes.
Salman Khan bashed Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur
Before dropping the big bomb, Salman Khan gave a reality check to the contestants. An X handle - Digital News Hub, tweeted, "Salman Khan bashed #FarrhanaBhatt and said, 'koi apna cheez lane ja raha hai aur tum usi waqt apna pair stool par rakh de rahi ho. It’s clear you were trying to poke #MaltiChahar. Tum ek insaan ko itna poke kar doge ki doosre wale se koi galti ho jayegi.” In another tweet, Salman also criticised Ashnoor for being obsessed with Tanya. Salman Khan bashed #AshnoorKaur and said, 'you intentionally tried to hurt #TanyaMittal'. Ashnoor tried to defend herself, saying, 'sir, maine dekha nahi tha,' but Salman said, 'No'."
— Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) November 28, 2025
Who got evicted from the last Weekend Ka Vaar?
According to Film Window and Bigg Boss 24X7, Salman Khan revealed that Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaaz Badesha got evicted a week before the grand finale. Ashnoor and Shehbaaz were eliminated for getting the fewest audience votes. The portal tweeted, "Bigg Boss 19 exclusive Ashnoor Kaur evicted #AshnoorKaur #Biggboss."
Here's the tweet
Bigg Boss 19 exclusive Ashnoor kaur evicted #AshnoorKaur #Biggboss— Film window (@Filmwindow1) November 28, 2025
EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED— BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 28, 2025
Double Eviction
Ashnoor Kaur & Shehbaz Badesha have been eliminated from #BiggBoss19 House!#WeekendKaVaar #SalmanKhan
Now, Farrhana, Malti, Tanya, Amaal, Gaurav, Pranit, and Gaurav have entered the last week of the season, and they would be fighting for the winner's trophy. But before that, they will face harsh questions from the journalists in the media round.