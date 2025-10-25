Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, public rejects 'fake love story', Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama lose against Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More? Here's what we know

As per the X trends and information provided by the Bigg Boss fan handles, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been evicted on the basis of receiving the least votes from audience.

Bigg Boss 19 will witness a shocking twist, as this time there will be a double eviction. One thing BB fans have made it clear: a fake love angle won't work in the Bigg Boss. You can't fool the audience with your lovestoriya. This is exactly what has happened this week.

This week, the nominated contestants were Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More. As per the X handles, BB Tak, Bigg Boss Updates, and other Bigg Boss fans handles, audiences have saved Gaurav and Pranit, and chose Nehal and Baseer for eviction. Salman Khan drops the big bomb of double eviction, leaving the duo in shock.

Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19 house.



No SECRET Room Drama, last minute they canceled. Both are officially OUT of the show.



Audience reaction to Nehal Chudassma and Baseer Ali's eviction

As soon as the news was out, the internet users shared their reactions about the eviction. An internet user wrote, "Baseer literally lost his game because of the love triangle between Nehal and Farhana. He ruined his own chances!" Another internet user wrote, "People need to realise. That more purane fans don’t mean more votes. Neutral audience votes heavily- and don’t lurk on X and Instagram. I see it in my family and around Baseer didn’t deserve going out before Neelam and Mridul- but the eviction isn’t unfair

He got fewer votes."

A netizen wrote, "Baseer solely lost his game coz of Nehal and sticking to bully gang like Amaal rather than having his own individualistic approach - started out so strong and fizzled out completely due to his own choices, now Nehal can keep laughing out loud." Another netizen wrote, "Very happy bro.. They thought this was Splitsvilla and were trying to do what happened in the.. the so-called reality king Bawasir.. He thought he could be @sidharth_shukla. And Nehal Chudasma.. i don't have a word for her. She is the worst contestant I have ever seen in Big Boss."