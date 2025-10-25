Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, public rejects 'fake love story', Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama lose against Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More? Here's what we know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat

Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics

Your favourite chilli potato could be secretly damaging your kidneys, here’s how

Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu, Odisha as cyclonic storm Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'Jitne hours...'

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, public rejects 'fake love story', Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama lose against Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More? Here's what we know

As per the X trends and information provided by the Bigg Boss fan handles, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been evicted on the basis of receiving the least votes from audience.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 12:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, public rejects 'fake love story', Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama lose against Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More? Here's what we know
Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19 will witness a shocking twist, as this time there will be a double eviction. One thing BB fans have made it clear: a fake love angle won't work in the Bigg Boss. You can't fool the audience with your lovestoriya. This is exactly what has happened this week. 

This week, the nominated contestants were Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More. As per the X handles, BB Tak, Bigg Boss Updates, and other Bigg Boss fans handles, audiences have saved Gaurav and Pranit, and chose Nehal and Baseer for eviction. Salman Khan drops the big bomb of double eviction, leaving the duo in shock.

Audience reaction to Nehal Chudassma and Baseer Ali's eviction

As soon as the news was out, the internet users shared their reactions about the eviction. An internet user wrote, "Baseer literally lost his game because of the love triangle between Nehal and Farhana. He ruined his own chances!" Another internet user wrote, "People need to realise. That more purane fans don’t mean more votes. Neutral audience votes heavily- and don’t lurk on X and Instagram. I see it in my family and around Baseer didn’t deserve going out before Neelam and Mridul- but the eviction isn’t unfair 
He got fewer votes." 

A netizen wrote, "Baseer solely lost his game coz of Nehal and sticking to bully gang like Amaal rather than having his own individualistic approach - started out so strong and fizzled out completely due to his own choices, now Nehal can keep laughing out loud." Another netizen wrote, "Very happy bro.. They thought this was Splitsvilla and were trying to do what happened in the.. the so-called reality king Bawasir.. He thought he could be @sidharth_shukla. And Nehal Chudasma.. i don't have a word for her. She is the worst contestant I have ever seen in Big Boss."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This country makes sure everyone has place to live; its is located in...
This country makes sure everyone has place to live, its is located in...
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Sydney live on TV, online?
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia ma
Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on bizarre online claims about 'buffalo-plasty': 'I have been very...'
Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on bizarre online claims about 'buffalo-plasty': 'I
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs...R Madhavan, Rakul....
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE