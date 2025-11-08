FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Television

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri EVICTED from show, but there's SHOCKING twist of...

As per the information provided by several Bigg Boss updates handles on X, Salman Khan drops two big eviction bombs on Bigg Boss 19. Salman announces the eviction of Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj, but what follows will leave you shocked.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Nov 08, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri EVICTED from show, but there's SHOCKING twist of...
Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj
Bigg Boss 19: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will be remembered as one of the best episodes for multiple reasons. The superstar host, Salman Khan, will hold a mirror to Farrhana Bhatt for her vile statements about Gaurav Khanna and for insulting Indian television. Then Khan will expose Tanya Mittal's manipulative game to the housemates, leaving her stunned. After the much-needed brickbat sessions, Salman breaks the biggest news of the week- the eviction. This week, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana, Neelam, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj for nominated. As per the information provided by several Bigg Boss updates, X handles, at first, Salman announces that Gaurav and Farrhana are saved this week. 

Pranit More takes the toughest decision of...

Salman drops a bomb, saying that there will be a double eviction in the house. With Gaurav and Farrhana getting saved from eviction, the other three contestants are in danger. Salman welcomes Pranit More back into the house and assigns him the responsibility of keeping one of the three contestants. Pranit decides to save Ashnoor Kaur, which ultimately leads to the eviction of Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj. Salman confirms that Neelam and Abhishek have been eliminated and asked to leave the show. 

The shocking twist of Bigg Boss 19

Abhishek Bajaj's eviction looks unfair to the housemates. Even when the news was shared online, several netizens called it an 'unfair eviction'. Even Awez Darbar voiced his opinion on Abhishek Bajaj's eviction. On X, he wrote, "I’m really hoping the reports about Abhishek Bajaj’s eviction are false. He has consistently performed well and deserves to be in the top 3! The last few evictions have been unfair."

However, according to the latest information, Abhishek has not quit the show, but he has been asked to move to the secret room. Bajaj is sent to the secret room, and he's still a part of the show. 

Now it will be interesting to see if Abhishek is really moved to the hidden room? What secrets will he discover about the housemates? Watch Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10.30 pm.

