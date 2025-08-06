Twitter
Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...

Despite backlash, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija team up again, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani's 'Hawalat ki yaad….' comment steals the show

Bigg Boss 19: Despite open warning from Salman Khan, BB 10's Priyanka Jagga to appear in upcoming season, drops BIG hint: 'Those who forgive..'

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur? Latest social media activity raises eyebrows

Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she...

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika but...

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer confirms...

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Despite open warning from Salman Khan, BB 10's Priyanka Jagga to appear in upcoming season, drops BIG hint: 'Those who forgive..'

During Bigg Boss 10, Salman Khan lost his cool on Priyanka Jagga, asked her to 'leave my home', and he even warned, "If she ever comes back on this show, I will never work with Colors." Will Salman Khan leave the 19th season as Priyanka Jagga cryptically confirms participating in Bigg Boss 19?

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Despite open warning from Salman Khan, BB 10's Priyanka Jagga to appear in upcoming season, drops BIG hint: 'Those who forgive..'
Priyanka Jagga, Salman Khan

Salman Khan will soon be returning with the 19th season of Bigg Boss, and one of the potential contestants of the upcoming season is someone who was ousted by the host himself. As per the latest social media buzz, Priyanka Jagga Muise has confirmed participating in Bigg Boss 19. This news has been hinted at by Priyanka herself. On Facebook, she dropped a post, hinting at being approached for the upcoming season, and she's been forgiven by Salman Khan. BB fans are surprised by Priyanka's FB post, as Salman Khan gave an open warning to her and even the channel. 

Who is Priyanka Jagga? Why did Salman Khan give a warning about her? 

At Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka Jagga Muise was confronted by Salman for her rude, violent, and abusive behaviour in the BB house. When Salman asked Priyanka to give his clarification, she argued with the host, which left the superstar furious. Khan, in reply to her misbehaviour, showed a video, which consists of clips of her actions. After the clip, Salman openly slammed Priyanka and ordered her to leave the house. Salman said, "Yeh sab dekh ke aisa lagta hai ki yeh ghar aapke rehne layak raha nahi. Please leave my home." When the other housemates applauded Khan's prompt action, he announced, "Agar yeh iss show mein ya Colors ke kisi bhi show mein aayi, I won't work with Colors ever again." 

Watch the viral clip of Priyanka and Salman's fight

Priyanka Jagga to return to Bigg Boss 19? 

On August 5, Priyanka dropped a post on Facebook with Salman Khan and her photo, talking about her second innings, and hinting at Salman's gracious forgiving nature. She wrote, "I don’t know who to thank first — I’m truly overwhelmed.  I’ve always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare. To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again — thank you. From the bottom of my heart. The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks… and this time, it's RAJNETI in with a different energy. Let’s see where this journey takes us. Thank you all" Whether Priyanka is in the show or not, it will be unveiled in the upcoming days. Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors and JioHotstar from August 24.  

