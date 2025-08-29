Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...

As per the official data shared by the OTT platform, Bigg Boss Season 19 delivered the strongest Day 1 performance, marking the biggest OTT opening for any Bigg Boss in India. The launch episode delivered 2.3x higher reach and 2.4x higher watch-time vs last season on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Season 19, the digital-first season of Salman Khan-hosted, which started on August 24, has taken off to a flying start, setting a new benchmark with the franchise’s biggest OTT opening in India and the most-watched Day 1 video views. The grand premiere episode alone recorded a 2.3x surge in reach and 2.4x higher watch-time compared to last year, while peak concurrency doubled compared to Bigg Boss 18’s launch, highlighting the audience engagement.

Salman's star power as a magnetic host and the interesting line-up of the contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, and Zeishan Qadri, have surely lived up to the expectations of BB fans.

Speaking about the response to the season, JioStar's Alok Jain said, “We are thrilled with the phenomenal opening of Bigg Boss. The iconic show has delivered India’s biggest-ever OTT launch, achieving record Day 1 video views. The remarkable start reflects not just the scale and reach of the property but also the deep bond audiences share with Bigg Boss. The response has been overwhelming, and we remain committed to keeping viewers engaged with compelling content and interactive features as the season unfolds."

Latest happening in Bigg Boss 19

On the first day itself, the housemates chose Farhana Bhatt as the most undeserving contestant, and she was eliminated based on the votes. However, the taskmaster directed her to the secret room, with special access to watch over the house. Later, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task, and seven contestants- Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri, and Natalia Janoszek got nominated for eviction. One of them will be eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and Colors.