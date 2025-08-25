Add DNA as a Preferred Source
8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

Donald Trump threatens to send troops into Baltimore after New York and Chicago: 'If Wes Moore needs help like...'

Hyderabad Horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts into Musi river

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was…, currently is...

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More breaks silence on jokes he once made about Salman Khan, says 'I think we should...'

Known for his bold and sometimes controversial humour, Pranit has in the past cracked jokes about none other than Salman Khan, the very man who will now decide his fate every weekend as the show’s host.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Stand-up comedian Pranit More is stepping into the Bigg Boss 19 house this season, and while the new theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” promises plenty of political drama, his entry brings a different kind of curiosity.

Known for his bold and sometimes controversial humour, Pranit has in the past cracked jokes about none other than Salman Khan, the very man who will now decide his fate every weekend as the show’s host.

It was during one of his live shows that Pranit pulled a punchline involving Salman, jokingly asking a girl in the audience if she had been to the superstar’s farmhouse and poking fun at a statement Salman once made during an award show press conference. Those moments earned him laughs — and a fair bit of chatter online — but now, with Salman standing right in front of him on premiere night, the tables have turned.

While talking to Free Press Jounral, on being asked if he was nervous about facing the actor, Pranit laughed it off. “I have never made such a joke,” he said, before adding, “These are all things of the past; I think we should forget them now.”

Pranit admits he isn’t going into the house with a political game plan. He’s never played politics in real life and says if he does, it will be “fair politics” guided by principles. He also hasn’t taken cues from past winners like his friend Munawar Faruqui, insisting he wants to keep his game authentic.

Still, the question remains: when the man you once made jokes about is now the one grilling you on national television, will Pranit keep his comic edge or choose his words a little more carefully this time?

