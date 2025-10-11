Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal

As per the online trend, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 19 has been eliminated on the basis of receiving the fewest votes, leaving Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal broken. Can you guess the contestant?

Bigg Boss 19 to witness one of the biggest twists this weekend. One of the strong contestants will be evicted on the basis of the votes, leaving one of the group devastated. This week, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal were nominated for eviction. Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar segment and drops the biggest bomb on Tanya, Amaal, Neelam and Shehbaz Badesha.

As per the tweets by Bigg Boss 19 fan handles, including BB Tak, Bigg Boss updates, and several other X handles, actor-writer Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from the house. Zeishan, popularly known for his performance and story in Gangs of Wasseypur, had to quit the show after seven weeks due to receiving the fewest audience votes.