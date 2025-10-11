Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal
Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast
BIG update in Cough Syrup case: Delhi govt bans sale, purchase, distribution of Coldrif, here's all you need to know
Did Shah Rukh Khan help his son Aryan Khan in filmmaking? The Ba**8ds of Bollywood director reveals
Travis Head opens up on Virat Kohli's impact in cricket ahead of IND vs AUS Series: 'He's always getting...'
International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as their firstborn
Women journalists barred: Centre issues BIG clarification amid row at Taliban presser
Former India coach roots for Yashasvi Jaiswal, wants him to score a triple hundred on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs WI
Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 months, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was...
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by Bollywood’s Shahenshah
TELEVISION
As per the online trend, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 19 has been eliminated on the basis of receiving the fewest votes, leaving Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal broken. Can you guess the contestant?
Bigg Boss 19 to witness one of the biggest twists this weekend. One of the strong contestants will be evicted on the basis of the votes, leaving one of the group devastated. This week, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal were nominated for eviction. Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar segment and drops the biggest bomb on Tanya, Amaal, Neelam and Shehbaz Badesha.
As per the tweets by Bigg Boss 19 fan handles, including BB Tak, Bigg Boss updates, and several other X handles, actor-writer Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from the house. Zeishan, popularly known for his performance and story in Gangs of Wasseypur, had to quit the show after seven weeks due to receiving the fewest audience votes.