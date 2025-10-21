Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama in love? Farrhana Bhatt calls out their 'fake love angle', Kunickaa Sadanand says 'enjoy this moment'

Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem
TELEVISION
At Bigg Boss, when things don't go in your favour, the best way is to create a love angle, and that's what Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali are cooking.
It seems housemates Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have been bitten by the lovebug as romance is in the air in Bigg Boss 19. A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Ghar mein shuru huye naye love angle pe gharwaale de rahe hain apne opinions, kya unki baat mein hai dum?”
The video began with Nehal resting her head on Baseer’s lap. Kunickaa Sadanand then advised the pair, “Off ho. I am telling you guys to enjoy these moments. Aagay ka socho mat.” Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna, who was sitting with Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt, discussed house dynamics and said that she should have continued the romantic angle with Baseer.
“Main isko bol raha tha ki tum logo ko ek hafte tak continue karna chahiye thi dono acting. Dynamics ghar ke thode hilte ki yeh kya ho raha hai. (I was telling her that you both should have continued acting for a week. The dynamics of the house would have shifted a bit; what’s happening here?)”
To which, Farrhana replies: “Mujhe survival ke liye love angle khelne ki zaroorat nahi hai (I don’t need a love angle for survival.)” Abhishek Bajaj heaps praise on Farrhana for the comment.
Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik abuses Farrhana Bhatt, calls her 'ra*di ki beti', netizens lose cool, call him 'piece of sh*t' | Viral video
While talking to Kunickaa in the kitchen area, Baseer said: “Jab main aesai insaan ke saath hota hun jo meri tarah hai… Jo shayad thoda toxic hai, extra hai, thoda crazy hai, then I know yeh balance hai. (When I’m with someone who’s like me… someone who might be a bit toxic, extra, a little crazy, then I know this is balance.)" Later, Abhishek asked Farrhana if Baseer and Nehal were just pretending to fall in love.
Expressing some scepticism about Baseer’s intentions, Farrhana said: “Nahi mujhe Baseer ke side se thoda fake lag rahi hai. Nehal ka mujhe nahi pat (no, to me, Baseer seems a bit fake. I’m not sure about Nehal.)" To which, Abhishek then claims: “Dono perform kar rahe hai baithke (both are just performing.)”