Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed another high-voltage drama with an interesting twist, dropped by the taskmaster himself, which led to the nominations of all housemates.

Bigg Boss 19: One of the prime rules of the BB house was broken by the housemates, and it left the taskmaster furious. In the 19 seasons, one rule remained unchanged- no discussion of the nominations. However, almost everyone discussed with their favourite person. However, these violations have left the taskmaster so miffed that he announced a strict punishment for them. As per the X handle of BB Tak, Bigg Boss declared that the entire house will be nominated for the eviction, except for the captain, Amaal Malik.

BREAKING! Bigg Boss slams the contestants for breaking the rules and discussing nominations openly in the house. And Bigg Boss punishes the contestants.



The entire house is nominated this week except the captain Amaal Mallik.#BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss_Tak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 15, 2025

Bigg Boss decides to forgive housemates

After the constant apologies from the contestants, Bigg Boss decides to forgive them, and he revoked his decision. The X portal shared the twist and revealed, "Bigg Boss gives the contestants a chance and warns them not to break the rules again. And as this season is all about Democracy. Bigg Boss announced that a Nomination Task will repeat, but with a twist: contestants must now name two they want to save instead of nominating in the confession room."

Who saves who in Bigg Boss 19

In the final stage of the nomination task, each contestant will have to name 2 housemates that they want to save. Amaal named Neelam Giri & Zeishan Quadri. Ashnoor saved - Gaurav Khanna & Tanya. Abhishek Bajaj saved Ashnoo Kaur & Awez Darbar. Baseer Ali said no to - Neelam Giri & Zeishan Quadri. Zeishan protected Tanya Mittal & Shehbaz Badesha. Tanya saved Neelam & Zeishan. Shehbaz saved Zeishan and Kunicka, Neelam saved Tanya and Kunicka, Kunicka saved Neelam and Shehbaz, Nehal saved Farhana and Shehbaz, Gaurav saved Mridul and Neelam, Awez saved Pranit and Mridul, Farhana saved Nehal and Gaurav, and Mridul saved Neelam and Awez. After Nagma Majmudar and Natalia Janoszek's evictions, the upcoming week will also witness an exit based on the audience's votes.