Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi's marriage is in TROUBLE due to THIS actress, insider reveals wrestler is 'quite serious' about her

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

This tech giant crosses Rs 26,43,03,00,00,00,000 market cap after its shares rise to...; not Amazon, Apple

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

US Commerce Secretary's BIG statement: 'India could lose access to...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000, relief for Gen Z protes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed another high-voltage drama with an interesting twist, dropped by the taskmaster himself, which led to the nominations of all housemates.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..
Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: One of the prime rules of the BB house was broken by the housemates, and it left the taskmaster furious. In the 19 seasons, one rule remained unchanged- no discussion of the nominations. However, almost everyone discussed with their favourite person. However, these violations have left the taskmaster so miffed that he announced a strict punishment for them. As per the X handle of BB Tak, Bigg Boss declared that the entire house will be nominated for the eviction, except for the captain, Amaal Malik.  

Bigg Boss decides to forgive housemates

After the constant apologies from the contestants, Bigg Boss decides to forgive them, and he revoked his decision. The X portal shared the twist and revealed, "Bigg Boss gives the contestants a chance and warns them not to break the rules again. And as this season is all about Democracy. Bigg Boss announced that a Nomination Task will repeat, but with a twist: contestants must now name two they want to save instead of nominating in the confession room." 

Who saves who in Bigg Boss 19

In the final stage of the nomination task, each contestant will have to name 2 housemates that they want to save. Amaal named  Neelam Giri & Zeishan Quadri. Ashnoor saved - Gaurav Khanna & Tanya. Abhishek Bajaj saved Ashnoo Kaur & Awez Darbar.  Baseer Ali said no to - Neelam Giri & Zeishan Quadri. Zeishan protected Tanya Mittal & Shehbaz Badesha. Tanya saved Neelam & Zeishan. Shehbaz saved Zeishan and Kunicka, Neelam saved Tanya and Kunicka, Kunicka saved Neelam and Shehbaz, Nehal saved Farhana and Shehbaz, Gaurav saved Mridul and Neelam, Awez saved Pranit and Mridul, Farhana saved Nehal and Gaurav, and Mridul saved Neelam and Awez. After Nagma Majmudar and Natalia Janoszek's evictions, the upcoming week will also witness an exit based on the audience's votes.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver who killed Finance ministry official taken into custody
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet, woman driving car that killed Navjot Singh,
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney g
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE