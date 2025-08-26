Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali gets into major fight with Kunickaa Sadanand, slams 61 years old actress to 'shut up' for THIS reason | Viral video

On the first day of Bigg Boss 19, a major argument broke out between Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali, and the reason for it was anda (egg).

Bigg Boss 19 has started, and there is going to be a series of fights in the show from the very first day. There is a fight over food in the house on the very first day. There have always been fights over food in the Bigg Boss house, but in this season, the mess has started on the first day. In today's episode, there is going to be an argument between Kunickaa Sadanand and Bashir Ali about making eggs. A new promo of the show has come out in which there is an argument between the two over an omelette.

Ande ka funda in Bigg Boss 19

Bashir Ali's fights started as soon as he came to the Bigg Boss' house. This time, he got into a fight over an egg. There was an argument over an omelette. Actually, what happened was that at the time of dinner, Kunickaa told Bashir to make his own omelette. Bashir did not like the way Kunickaa told him. Due to this, there was an argument between the two late at night. At night, after the lights were switched off, Bashir came to Kunika and started showing his attitude.

Watch the viral fight between Baseer and Kunickaa in Bigg Boss 19

Ande ko lekar hua ghar mein ek ghamashan #BiggBoss19pic.twitter.com/zvtuV2IUiY August 25, 2025

Bashir lost control of Kunickaa Sadanand

Bashir comes to Kunickaa and says- he never asked her to make anything for him. I never even asked you for a glass of water.. After this, Kunickaa starts giving her explanation, but Bashir gets angry and does not even let her speak. The rest of the family members are also shocked to see Bashir talking like this.

Bashir calls Kunickaa rude. Also says that until she does not misbehave with him, he should not misbehave with her either. Bashir's temper gets so high that he starts talking to Kunika in a loud voice. He does not even consider Kunickaa's age. As per the latest update, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khan, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More are nominated for eviction, and the first eviction will happen this weekend.