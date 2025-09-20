Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Television

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri lock horns in nasty fight over playing safe, watch

Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri’s war of words over “safe gameplay” and cooking drama sets the Bigg Boss 19 house on fire.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 02:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri lock horns in nasty fight over playing safe, watch
Image credit: Instagram
The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is getting hotter with each passing day! In the latest promo, a massive showdown erupts between Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri during a task that asked contestants to name who doesn’t deserve to be in the show’s thumbnail.

Awez takes Neelam’s name, sparking immediate tension. He claims that Neelam has been “pleasing people” just to avoid nominations. “Neelam bahut logo ko please karna chah rahi hai just woh nominations se bachne ke liye,” Awez declares in front of everyone.

Unhappy with the remark, Neelam strongly disagrees. But Awez adds fuel to the fire by mocking her, saying, “Paranthe omelette jo log khate hai wohi agree karengay.” This strikes a nerve with Neelam, who furiously snaps back:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

“I make eggs for him not because I want him to save me. I like him. I don’t like you, that’s why I don’t make anything for you. Tu safe khela hai… The person I respect, I will respect. The person I don’t, I will not—and that’s you.”

A visibly irritated Awez then retorts, “Seedha jaa left le… anda bana, chai bana aur dede sabko.” What follows is a fiery exchange with both of them pointing fingers and shouting at each other. Neelam accuses him of being a backstabber: “Ab toh bol? Yahan bolneka time tha yahan tu bol leta. Peeche peeche khelta hai, bakwaas karta hai.”

With tensions soaring, the house atmosphere has turned chaotic, leaving other contestants stunned at the intensity of their fight.

This comes right after a shocking double eviction saw Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar exit the show. Currently, contestants locked inside the house include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

This week’s eviction nominees are Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

