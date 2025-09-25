Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake allegations | Viral video

Big Boss treats the housemates with a movie night. Little did the contestants know that it would unlock a Pandora's box of lies, betrayal, and ugly arguments.

IANS

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake allegations | Viral video
Awez Darbar
    In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will be seen opening the can of worms as the housemates will be shown some footage in the “Bigg Boss Movie Night” themed event in the controversial reality show. A promo of the show was shared by the channel on Instagram, where the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “Bigg Boss Movie Night mai aaj ghar ke andar ki kuch baahar ki baatein dekh lete.”

    The housemates are then shown some footage, seemingly of housemates talking about their co-housemates. Shehbaaz is heard saying in the promo: “Bigg Boss kya teer maar rahe ho.” The camera then pans to Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali, who are seen laughing after seeing the footage.

    Awez seems to lose his cool, who says, “Chomu log bata du ek baat.” This leaves Baseer steaming with anger, who replies: "Chomu tu hoga. Chela, chomu chilke tu hai. Nikalu kya history?" Awez is then heard saying, “What are people talking about?”He then breaks down in tears and says: “Fake allegations kaisai laga sakte ho” For the caption, the channel mentioned: “Movie night mein khulenge gharwaalon ke raaz! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

    Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

    Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

    The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

    (Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

