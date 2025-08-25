Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Ashnoor Kaur marks her debut in a reality show with Bigg Boss 19, opens up about rejecting Salman Khan's show before, and also reveals why she agreed to do the 19th season.

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who started her journey as a child artist and became one of TV’s most popular faces, is now all set to make her reality show debut with Bigg Boss 19. She has been loved for her roles in shows like Patiala Babes, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. Over the years, audiences have seen her grow up on screen and connect with her as an actor.

Now, by entering the Bigg Boss house, Ashnoor begins a new chapter—one without scripts or characters, where she will be seen as her real self. This season of Bigg Boss comes with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” adding a democratic twist to the game.

Ashnoor Kaur on rejecting Bigg Boss 3–4 times

Ashnoor shared, “I finally said yes after a lot of years of contemplating whether to do this or not. I had been getting a call for the past 3–4 years, but I thought I was too young, not ready for it, or busy with college. This year, I’m legally an adult, and because Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian television, I thought if I’m entering the space of reality shows, I might as well start with the biggest one."

Why Ashnoor Kaur agreed to join the 19th season

When asked about whether her popularity as a child actor gives her an advantage, she said, “I really feel everyone coming to the game has something or the other on the outside that gives them the advantage, as everyone is deserving of this position. However, inside the house, we are all equal contestants. I feel audiences are smart enough to differentiate between somebody’s outside public image and how someone actually contributes to the game.” Bigg Boss 19 airs every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on COLORS.