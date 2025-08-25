Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America

Hartalika Teej 2025: Send these 50 heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 48107 crore in just 5 days from...; emerges biggest winner among...

India remains defiant to US hours before additional tariffs come into force, says it would crude oil from...

Hartalika Teej 2025 Puja: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, puja samagri for rituals

'Close to a real disaste...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH

Meet beautiful actress who rejected IIT for cinema, earned fame, left films for corporate career, now leading Google as..., she is...

Aadhaar authentication mandatory to avail ESIC scheme benefits? Labour Ministry says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman's show '3-4 times before'

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America

Chennai to Wall Street: Vijay Sridharan's FinTech Journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Ashnoor Kaur marks her debut in a reality show with Bigg Boss 19, opens up about rejecting Salman Khan's show before, and also reveals why she agreed to do the 19th season.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'
Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who started her journey as a child artist and became one of TV’s most popular faces, is now all set to make her reality show debut with Bigg Boss 19. She has been loved for her roles in shows like Patiala Babes, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. Over the years, audiences have seen her grow up on screen and connect with her as an actor.

Now, by entering the Bigg Boss house, Ashnoor begins a new chapter—one without scripts or characters, where she will be seen as her real self. This season of Bigg Boss comes with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” adding a democratic twist to the game.

Ashnoor Kaur on rejecting Bigg Boss 3–4 times

Ashnoor shared, “I finally said yes after a lot of years of contemplating whether to do this or not. I had been getting a call for the past 3–4 years, but I thought I was too young, not ready for it, or busy with college. This year, I’m legally an adult, and because Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian television, I thought if I’m entering the space of reality shows, I might as well start with the biggest one."

Why Ashnoor Kaur agreed to join the 19th season

When asked about whether her popularity as a child actor gives her an advantage, she said, “I really feel everyone coming to the game has something or the other on the outside that gives them the advantage, as everyone is deserving of this position. However, inside the house, we are all equal contestants. I feel audiences are smart enough to differentiate between somebody’s outside public image and how someone actually contributes to the game.” Bigg Boss 19 airs every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on COLORS.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aneet Padda sings Saiyaara in her own style, says 'voice may be rusty but...': Watch
Aneet Padda sings Saiyaara in her own style, says 'voice may be rusty but...'
Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'
Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say
Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world
Three Targets, One Shot: India's New Super Defence System Stuns the World
TikTok, AliExpress ban being lifted in India after 5 years? Government says...
TikTok, AliExpress ban being lifted in India? Government says...
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE