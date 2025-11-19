FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik confronts Amaal Mallik, reveals dad Daboo Malik's reaction, WARNS to stay away from Tanya Mittal: 'Hum aise hi ban gaye'

In the family week, Armaan Malik entered the house and had an emotional reunion with Amaal Mallik. Later, Armaan made a shocking revelation about Tanya that left Amaal stunned.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik confronts Amaal Mallik, reveals dad Daboo Malik's reaction, WARNS to stay away from Tanya Mittal: 'Hum aise hi ban gaye'
Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik with Armaan Malik
The family week continues in Bigg Boss 19, bringing the much-needed change in the house. After Ashnoor Kaur's dad, Kunickaa Sadanand's son, and Farrhana Bhatt's mom, Amaal Mallik's brother, Armaan Malik, make an entry in the show. In a quiet moment away from the chaos of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Armaan makes a musical entry, singing 'Kaun Tujhe Yu Pyaar Karega', and hugging an emotionally vulnerable Amaal. Later, the brothers sat down for a heartfelt conversation about family, perception, and personal growth.

Amaal asked Armaan about their father’s reaction during his visit, wondering if he was emotional or upset. Armaan assured him, “No, he’s fine and chill,” easing Amaal’s concern. Amaal then apologised for speaking so openly about their family inside the house, explaining that he needed to share their story because people assume “hum aise hi ban gaye hain.” Armaan comforted him, saying, “We don’t have to prove anything to anybody.”

He further added, “You are what you are. You’ve shown all your colours,” acknowledging Amaal’s honesty and emotional journey in the house. Armaan reminded Amaal that his current approach is good — and that aggression isn’t wrong, but controlling it is essential.

Armaan and Amaal reflected on the changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Armaan shared that he didn’t appreciate the story Tanya had narrated about him, calling it “anti-Armaan” and expressing that it didn’t sit right with him. He advised Amaal to keep his distance from Tanya, saying that while their early friendship was fine, the sudden flip in her behaviour wasn’t good.

Their conversation shifted to Neelam. Amaal said she was the best girl in the house and asked Armaan what he thought of her. Armaan responded warmly, describing Neelam as a “golden-hearted girl.” Another heartfelt exchange between the Mallik brothers — balancing emotions, alliances, and clarity in the ever-changing Bigg Boss 19 environment.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
