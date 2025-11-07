Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

As soon as the video of Amaal Malik went viral, netizens started trending #StandWithTanya and #AmaalMalikExposed on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Amaal of "verbal intimidation" and "crossing all boundaries of respect".

The new season of Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 19, grabs headlines every day for the conduct of the contestants inside the house. Amaal Mallik, who has constantly been in the news for his triggering behaviour over the past few days, has once again garnered netizens' attention for allegedly passing threatening remarks towards housemate Tanya Mittal. The comments made during a recent episode have sparked uproar among the audience, with many accusing Amaal Mallik of crossing the line.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik threatens Tanya Mittal

In a video that is going viral, Amaal Mallik can be seen having a conversation where he says, "Banawati insaan hai, ye gayi isko kaatenge hum... kutta bana denge hum log... danger log hai bhai, idhar kya bahar bhi pakad lenge." (She is a complete fraud. She will learn a lesson from us. Not just within the house, but outside as well. We are dangerous individuals)

Amaal Mallik's words towards Tanya Mittal are now trending on Twitter, with netizens slamming the singer and composer for allegedly threatening a fellow housemate.

Bigg Boss 19: Netizens react to Amaal Mallik allegedly threatening Tanya Mittal

As soon as the video of Amaal Mallik went viral, netizens started trending #StandWithTanya and #AmaalMalikExposed on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Amaal of "verbal intimidation" and "crossing all boundaries of respect".

The creators of Bigg Boss have also come under fire from the online audience, who are adamant that they take action against what they perceive as "mental harassment" and "threatening behaviour". Netizens have also stated that the language Amaal Mallik used goes against the code of conduct of the show and sends a wrong message to loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 19.

