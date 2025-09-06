Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood Ibrahim inspired him

Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond

Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements for students, professionals, will now only accept..., effective from...

Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show after reports of 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek

Elon Musk's Tesla's slow start in India with just 600 bookings: Who became the first customer to purchase Model Y?

'I don't think we have...': Donald Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood Ibrahim inspired him

'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood..

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond

Amaal was seen sitting with fellow contestants Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali when he shared a few intricate details on Friday about his Bollywood musician family.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 07:33 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss season 19 has seen contestants slowly open up and showcase their real personality. A few contestants have been venting about their personal lives too, something that they probably had been hiding deep inside. 

One such contestant who was seen talking about his personal life was Amaal Mallik. Recently, the singer was seen shedding light on his family dynamics, leaving fans intrigued.

Amaal was seen sitting with fellow contestants Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali when he shared a few intricate details on Friday about his Bollywood musician family.

For the uninitiated, Amaal Mallik is the nephew of Bollywood's famous music composer Anu Malik and son of Daboo Malik. According to Amaal, there was a time when Anu Malik had established himself in the industry far better than Daboo Malik.

He revealed how it changed the family dynamics to such an extent that it went on to affect Daboo Malik's family emotionally.

Amaal recalled that during family gatherings or professional events, Anu Malik and his family, including his children, would not just avoid interacting with Daboo Malik's family but would not even acknowledge their presence around. Amaal, while further in conversation, said that Anu Mallik had always been extremely ambitious and a go-getter.

With a lot of respect, he described Anu Malik as a "hungry lion" who would make sure he would achieve what he had aimed for.

While Amaal mentioned that his father and Anu Malik are in touch, the next generation -- their kids -- are not in touch with each other and stay distant.

The revelation about the Mallik family left Gand (referring to Big Boss contestant and actor Gaurav Khanna) surprised and shocked.

Amaal, meanwhile, is playing a fair game in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra wanted to play Gabbar or Thakur in Sholay, director Ramesh Sippy convinced him to be Veeru after...: 'Hema Malini nahi...'
Dharmendra wanted to play Gabbar or Thakur in Sholay but...: 'Hema Malini...'
This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...
This is second-longest river in Europe, which crosses most countries in world
Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...
Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridde
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplici
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE