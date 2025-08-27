Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

In one of the viral videos from Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik is seen sharing that Shraddha Kapoor was his senior in school and he had a crush on her.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 11:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video
Amaal Mallik and Shraddha Kapoor
    The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 kickstarted on August 24 with 16 contestants entering the house. One of the most famous names among them is Amaal Mallik, the music director who has composed tunes for famous Bollywood movies such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Golmaal Again, and Kabir Singh among others.

    Amaal Mallik praising Shraddha Kapoor

    In one of the viral videos from the show, Amaal is seen sharing a personal confession about his school days, revealing that actress Shraddha Kapoor was his school crush. Mallik said that Shraddha, who was his senior, impressed him with her simplicity and kind nature. He said, "School mein bhi dentures pehen ke aati thi, meri senior thi...Meri school ki crush thi, aur insaan bhi itni sweetheart."

    Amaal, whose uncle Anu Malik, father Daboo Malik and brother Armaal Malik are also famous musicians in the Hindi film industry, also praised her online presence and added, "Poore internet pe sabse asli following uss ladki ki hai, bina kuch kiye." Shraddha Kapoor is the most followed Bollywood person on Instagram with 93.9 million followers.

    Amaal Malik talking about Shraddha Kapoor in Bigg Boss
    byu/pro-cra-stinator inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Bigg Boss 19 contestants

    Meanwhile, apart from Amaal, the other 15 contestants in Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal Chudasama.

