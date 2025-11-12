Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik 'obsessed hai Tanya Mittal se', netizens brutally slam composer for 'misbehaving' with her: 'B-grade banda, khandaan ka...'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
TELEVISION
Amaal Mallik is seen targeting Tanya Mittal and trying to make her dance to his tunes, showing his captaincy 'swag'. In the latest episode, Amaal refused to give food to Tanya. He was seen telling Tanya, or rather declaring, that she needs to have food only at the dining table. Tanya, who was clearly miffed by Amaal’s dictatorship and tone, clearly stated that she wouldn’t be dancing to his tunes.
Amaal was further seen talking to her in a crass way, irking Tanya and a lot of viewers. Fans of the show took to the comments section of the same post to call out Amaal for his incorrect behaviour. A netizen wrote, “Tanya se obsessed ho gya hain ye amaal. (Amaal is obsessed with Tanya now.)” Another social media user wrote, “This guy is obsessed with Tanya at this point.” A fan of the show, slamming Amaal, wrote, “I'm very confused. What should I say to Amaal, B-grade? , C-grade, or D-grade all the time, he wants to make their family proud by showing his upbringing.”
For the uninitiated, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal were good friends initially, but after a series of ups and downs, they have now been sharing cold vibes. Recently, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan called out Tanya on being dual-faced and also not sticking by her relationships. Amaal, who was hurt by Tanya’s behaviour, has now been giving her cold vibes and targeting her every now and then.
He felt used by Tanya for her game. In one of the recent episodes, viewers saw tensions brewing between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik after she chose to maintain friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, the very contestant who had emotionally hurt her BFF Neelam Giri during a task. The situation escalated quickly, with most housemates, including Neelam, cornering Tanya and holding her responsible for Neelam's breakdown.
Tanya was most disturbed to see Amaal Mallik's reaction. Instead of offering support, he appeared cold and sly. He was also heard calling Tanya an attention seeker. His words deeply hurt Tanya, who had earlier been one of his biggest emotional supporters in the house.