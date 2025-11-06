Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's aunt calls Farrhana Bhatt 'terrorist'; her family takes legal action, seek Rs 1 crore and...

Farrhana Bhatt's family has asked for a public apology and Rs 1 crore in damages from Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder after the latter called Kashmir-based Farrhana "terrorist" in an interview.

Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt are often seen engaged in fiery confrontations with each other inside Bigg Boss 19. Now, their families are also fighting outside as Farrhana's family has sent out a legal notice against Amaal's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder after she called the Kashmir-based Bhatt "terrorist" in an interview. Her family shared the notice on Farrhana's social media handles on Wednesday.

Issued by the Walwaikar Law Associates, the notice read, "Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt. The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist.'"

It further added, "The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for appropriate action. The family urges the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified or hateful content and to respect the legal process now underway."

In October, when Amaal's aunt Roshan was asked about Farrhana in her interview with Fifafooz, she replied, "Evil. Terrorist. I’m sorry, I don’t want to say this. But vo jo hote hai na rakshah log jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she’s like that. (She is like a demon who laughs after sucking people’s blood)."

Apart from Amaal and Farrhana, nine other contestants are currently locked inside Bigg Boss 19. These are Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, and Ashnoor Kaur. The show started with 16 contestants and 2 wildcards entered later. Six have been eliminated from the show and one left due to health reasons.

