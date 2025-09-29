Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik apologises for calling Tanya Mittal ‘chep’, clarifies he ‘didn’t mean it that way’

Tanya Mittal broke down on Bigg Boss 19 after Gauahar Khan exposed Amaal Mallik’s backbiting, where he called her “chep.”

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 01:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik apologises for calling Tanya Mittal ‘chep’, clarifies he ‘didn’t mean it that way’
Image credit: Instagram
The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 19 turned highly emotional when contestant Tanya Mittal broke down in tears after learning that her close friend inside the house, Amaal Mallik, had backbitten about her.

Former Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who appeared on the show as a guest, confronted Amaal and revealed that he had referred to Tanya as a “chep” (clingy). The revelation came as a shock to Tanya, who had always considered Amaal one of her strongest allies and close friends in the house. Unable to contain her emotions, Tanya was seen crying inconsolably and distancing herself from him.

She repeatedly expressed how deeply she was hurt by the remark, especially since she trusted Amaal and leaned on him for support during difficult moments inside the BB 19 house.

Host Salman Khan, who returned for his weekend grilling, also addressed the situation, reminding Amaal was visibly guilty and spent considerable time apologising to Tanya, urging her to forgive him.

He was also seen telling her that he did not mean it in a derogatory way and never intended to hurt her. He also admitted to regretting his choice of words. However, Tanya remained distant, giving him a cold response and maintaining that while things were okay, she felt emotionally shaken.

Her pain was further compounded during the same episode when Abhishek Malhan and Harsh Gujral roasted her on her stage, subtly mocking her for constantly lying, a comment that added fuel to her already vulnerable state.

Fans of the show have been lauding Gauahar Khan for exposing and calling out Amal for his typical backbiting behaviour and for being two-faced. Throughout the last month of Bigg Boss 19, during which Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik have been seen growing closer to each other and being each other's pillar of strength on the show.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

