Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik abuses Farrhana Bhatt, calls her 'ra*di ki beti', netizens lose cool, call him 'piece of sh*t' | Viral video

Ever since Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal Mallik has started hating Farrhana Bhatt more. Despite a clear warning from Salman Khan and crucial advice from his father, Amaal Mallik, Amaal refused to oblige, and he has went on to call her 'ra*di ki beti'.

Bigg Boss 19: It seems like Amaal Mallik has not learnt his lesson. Despite a strong warning from Salman Khan, and a crucial advice from his father, Daboo Malik, Amaal doesn't know how to control his temper and tongue. Ever since the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal Mallik has started hating Farrhana Bhatt more. Amaal's ugly argument with Farrhana after her fiasco during the Chithi Aayi Hai task has made his father ashamed. Daboo clearly advised Amaal to watch out for his words, and be very specific about what he's saying. Daboo told Amaal not to hit below the belt. Yet, Amaal said something that has earned him wrath of netizens.

In the last episode, Amaal was seen having a discussion with Tanya Mittal, Shehbaaz Badesha, and Nehal Chudassma at the Danube spot. Amaal, visibly angry on Farrhana, refused to talk about Farrhana. Speaking about the negative aura of Bhatt, Amaal said, "Uski jo energy hai na woh uske..(he abused). Uska naam bhi mat lo, ra*di ki beti." Despite the beep, it's clearly seen that Amaal has abused Farrhana's mother, and this has not gone well with the netizens.

This clip has now gone viral, and every one is slamming Amaal, questioning his upbrining, and even doubting makers and Salman Khan for ignoring this issue. A netizen wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan, @BiggBoss, are you blind? Amaal abuses Farhana's mother AGAIN and you keep giving him chances! How many times will you protect this gutter trash? Do you WANT him to abuse every contestant's parents? SHAME ON YOU! #RemoveAmaal #BiggBossFail."

Another netizen wrote, "They dont see that in him rather in farhana! jab ki not once farhana has used vulgar language outside of arguments but this man speaks vulgarity as norm!l yet its overseen!"

