Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'

Bigg Boss 19 might have the theme of 'Gharwalon ki sarkaar', but the show is still run under the governance of Bigg Boss, and that's exactly what he reminded the housemates.

Bigg Boss 19: Don't take Bigg Boss for granted. That's the lesson Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri learnt, and that too from the taskmaster himself. Bigg Boss 19 has a theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, and that created a misconception in the minds of a few contestants, thinking that they can do whatever they want, and there will be no repercussions.

In the 24 hr live, several contestants were caught dozing off in the middle of the day. After spotting Amaal Malik sleeping through the afternoon — later joined by Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri — Bigg Boss decided to take strict action.

How did Bigg Boss punish the housemates?

At the order of the taskmaster, the bedroom lights were switched off for 30 minutes, and contestants were asked to “sleep as much as they can” in that window. Once the time was up, Bigg Boss played the wake-up song again, instructing housemates to treat it as the official wake-up call.

Bigg Boss' stern warning to the housemates

Bigg Boss, in his stern voice, ordered: “Iss baar gharwalo ki sarkaar hai lekin main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab abhi bhi mera hi game khel rahe hain (This time it is the government of the housemates, but I am the Bigg Boss, and you all are still playing my game)." His words served as a sharp reminder that while housemates may be steering the game in parts, the rules and order of the house remain firmly under his control.

With discipline once again enforced, it remains to be seen how the contestants adapt to Bigg Boss’s authority while navigating their own power struggles inside the house. Watch such twists, Bigg Boss 19, 24-Hour Live Channel, streaming on JioHotstar. The daily episodes air at 9:00 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors.