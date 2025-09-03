Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

Amaal was seen venting to Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, and Natalia, who are amused at the spat and laugh over the situation. What shocked viewers, however, was Amaal's hand gesture during the conversation, implying that he would hit Tanya and get her evicted.

IANS

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 02:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate
Bigg Boss 19 is already living up to its reputation for drama, with tempers flaring in the latest episode. In the recent episode, an argument took place between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. A seemingly small incident involving a coffee mug turned into a full-blown argument between the two. The drama unfolded when Kunicka Sadanand was busy cleaning the bedroom, and Tanya Mittal offered to help pick up a mug lying around the room and volunteered to keep it in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss 19: Why did Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik argue?

Tanya, while heading towards the kitchen, called out to Amaal, informing him that his mug had been placed in the sink and that he should wash it whenever he is free. What appeared to be a simple remark was not taken lightly by Amaal, who seemed visibly upset. An annoyed Amaal accused Tanya of yelling across the room, reminding him of his job unnecessarily.

A surprised Tanya defended herself, clarifying that she had not raised her voice but only spoken loudly enough for him to hear, as Amaal was seated far away from the kitchen area, and that the intention was never to insult, but Amaal refused to accept her explanation and went on to accuse her and call her names. The tension escalated when Amaal bluntly dismissed Tanya's reasoning and continued to argue.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal raises eyebrows

Later in Tanya's absence, Amaal was seen venting to Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, and Natalia, who are amused at the spat and laugh over the situation. What shocked viewers, however, was Amaal's hand gesture during the conversation, implying that he would hit Tanya and get her evicted. He never used words to make the threat, but the gesture was enough to raise eyebrows and spark discussions on whether his behaviour crossed the line.

Previously, Tanya was seen breaking down because of the constant blame games, accusations, and bullying that she had been facing in the house, with only Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri standing strong in her support.

