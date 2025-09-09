Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'

Amaal Malik got extremely upset with his close associates, Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali, for not calling out Kunickaa Sadanand for her behaviour. While confronting them, Amaal Malik made some revelations about how he handled toxicity in his career.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik had a huge emotional breakdown moment in the house. The composer went on to slam his Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali for not taking a stand against Kunickaa Sadanand for her 'below the belt' comments on Tanya Mittal. In the second phase of the nomination task, when Kunickaa sat in the activity area, the other housemates vented out their anger on her. However, Zeishan chose not to confront Kunickaa. Even Baseer didn't push the Gangs of Wasseypur writer to perform the task. When Amaal got to know about the non-participation of Zeishan, he started slamming the writer-actor, saying that he lacked the guts to call a spade a spade.

Amaal criticised Zeishan and Baseer for not taking the stand, and revealed that he's intolerant of such injustice. When it comes to supporting the truth, Amaal took major chances in his career and was 'thrown out' of films due to his too-honest attitude. He said, "Mooh pe baat bolni chaiye, peeth peeche nahi. Aise kai baar hua ki 20-20 calls aaye hai. Star ne producers ne nikal diya badi-badi films se. Koi baat nahi, mein phir se hit dunga, yeh log hi aage se aate hai ki gaane de do bhai." At the end, Zeishan admitted his mistake and apologised to Amaal.

Later in the day, Amaal and Tanya had a conversation. The influencer admitted that she's shocked to see a young music composer like him working actively in the film industry. Tanya had a perception that a veteran usually becomes a music composer. Mittal jokingly asked Amaal if his songs were composed by his father, Daboo Malik. Amaal laughed but revealed that there is a rumour about him in the industry. Without naming Anu Malik, he said, "Mere apne ghar mein yeh baat hui hai. Woh...unhone bola ki yeh gaana compose nahi karta, uska baap karta hai." Amaal's breakdown and his no-nonsense attittude became a highlight of the episode.

