Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task, fights with Amaal Mallik, what happens next will surprise you: Watch

Bigg Boss 19 turned into a battlefield during the captaincy task, with Abhishek Bajaj overpowering other housemates, including Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, and Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss 19: The race for captaincy is on, and it leads to major clashes among housemates. The Wednesday episode was a mix of major revelations and heated arguments. At first, Bigg Boss called the housemates into the Democracy Room and revealed clips of contestants discussing nominations, declaring it against the rules. As punishment, the entire house was nominated for eviction. Later, Bigg Boss announced that while the entire house stood nominated, each contestant would get the chance to save two housemates of their choice — except Amaal, who was also caught discussing nominations. After voting, the final nominated contestants were announced as Nehal, Ashnoor, Pranit, Baseer, and Abhishek.

The clash at the captaincy task

After a troublesome day, Bigg Boss transforms the garden into a pirate ship setup. The task will decide the new captain, and the current captain, Amaal Mallik, was appointed as the sanchalak of the task. BB split contestants into two teams: Team A: Baseer, Gaurav, Farhana, Awez, Pranit, Nehal, Kunikaa and Team B: Abhishek, Ashnoor, Tanya, Zeishan, Amaal, Shehbaz, Neelam. The task involves collecting as many gold coins (or gold biscuits or gold items) as possible, carrying sacks of a certain size, protecting your stash, and possibly stealing from other teams’ sacks. The task started with the 'women empowerment' phase, where only girls participated. Team A sends: Farhana, Nehal, and Kunikaa, and they clashed with Ashnoor, Tanya, and Neelam from Team B.

Abhishek vs Amaal vs Awez

In the second phase of the task, the boys battle it out for the title. During the task, Awez and Abhishek clashed, and to save his stack, Abhishek threw Awez out of his ship. This led to a confrontation between the two until Amaal intervened. Amaal tried to overpower Bajaj by shouting at him, but the latter stood strong and warned Mallik that he's playing by using his physical strength, which is fair.

Abhishek Bajaj wins captaincy

After the heated clashes, Abhishek emerged victorious, and he became the new captain of the house. With this major change, more drama and more arguments are expected to follow, because Bajaj is almost hated by every contestant, except Ashnoor Kaur.