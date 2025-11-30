FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0

Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death at Rohtak wedding, here's what happened

Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘real enemy’

Who is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief slammed for controversial remarks

Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj reunites with Ashnoor Kaur after her eviction, calls her exit ‘personal’

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0

Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj reunites with Ashnoor Kaur after her eviction, calls her exit ‘personal’

The actor also wrote a detailed note praising Ashnoor's journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj reunites with Ashnoor Kaur after her eviction, calls her exit ‘personal’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur reunited after their elimination from the reality show. Abhishek, who had already been eliminated, visited Ashnoor at her home and shared photos and videos of the meeting on Instagram.

In a video clip posted on Instagram, Abhishek welcomed Ashnoor, saying, "Welcome back!" Ashnoor expressed her desire to remain in the competition until the grand finale. Abhishek reassured her, saying, "It's okay. Good fellow, everything's fine (this dialogue became his tagline on the show)."

The actor also wrote a detailed note praising Ashnoor's journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He wrote, "In a house full of chaos, you became my peace. In a room full of energy vampires, you became my energy charger. You were my happiness (peace). You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love."

Abhishek continued, "Grateful for every moment we stood together, Ashnoor, and today your passing felt personal! P.S. - Whenever the moon and stars are mentioned, we will be mentioned too." 

 

 

Ashnoor was evicted from the house in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19. Show host Salman Khan commented on her eviction, saying she was disqualified for breaking a key house rule. She was found guilty of intentionally hitting fellow contestant Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task, following which the show took disciplinary action.

After returning home, Ashnoor shared her first Instagram post since her eviction. It featured photos of her reuniting with her pet dog. She captioned the post, "Comfort after a difficult storm." Her followers loved the post, and Abhishek responded in the comments, "Rabb Rakha." Her other friends from the show, such as Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, expressed their support with red heart emojis.

Ashnoor also shared photos of her arrival home on Instagram Stories. She posted a video of her puppy welcoming her at the door and captioned it, "Back to my furry friend."

Also read: Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi for unprofessional behaviour, questions their media skills: 'Kis tarah ki education hai?'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0
Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win
Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death at Rohtak wedding, here's what happened
Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death in Rohtak
Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘real enemy’
Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘
Who is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief slammed for controversial remarks
Who is Mahmood Madani? Jamiat chief slammed for 'jihad' remarks
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary breaks silence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement