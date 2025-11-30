Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj reunites with Ashnoor Kaur after her eviction, calls her exit ‘personal’

The actor also wrote a detailed note praising Ashnoor's journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur reunited after their elimination from the reality show. Abhishek, who had already been eliminated, visited Ashnoor at her home and shared photos and videos of the meeting on Instagram.

In a video clip posted on Instagram, Abhishek welcomed Ashnoor, saying, "Welcome back!" Ashnoor expressed her desire to remain in the competition until the grand finale. Abhishek reassured her, saying, "It's okay. Good fellow, everything's fine (this dialogue became his tagline on the show)."

The actor also wrote a detailed note praising Ashnoor's journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He wrote, "In a house full of chaos, you became my peace. In a room full of energy vampires, you became my energy charger. You were my happiness (peace). You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love."

Abhishek continued, "Grateful for every moment we stood together, Ashnoor, and today your passing felt personal! P.S. - Whenever the moon and stars are mentioned, we will be mentioned too."

Ashnoor was evicted from the house in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19. Show host Salman Khan commented on her eviction, saying she was disqualified for breaking a key house rule. She was found guilty of intentionally hitting fellow contestant Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task, following which the show took disciplinary action.

After returning home, Ashnoor shared her first Instagram post since her eviction. It featured photos of her reuniting with her pet dog. She captioned the post, "Comfort after a difficult storm." Her followers loved the post, and Abhishek responded in the comments, "Rabb Rakha." Her other friends from the show, such as Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, expressed their support with red heart emojis.

Ashnoor also shared photos of her arrival home on Instagram Stories. She posted a video of her puppy welcoming her at the door and captioned it, "Back to my furry friend."

Also read: Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi for unprofessional behaviour, questions their media skills: 'Kis tarah ki education hai?'