Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Farhana fight over dirty clothes, Pranit More confronts Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali jumps in

Bigg Boss 19 saw two explosive fights as Abhishek and Farhana clashed over clothes, while Pranit, Amaal, and Baseer got into a heated personal showdown.

The first clash happened between Abhishek and Farhana. Abhishek got angry at Farhana for leaving clothes in a bucket for two days and also told her to clean her bed. Farhana quickly defended herself, saying those were her jewellry and makeup items, not dirty clothes.

The fight got louder when Abhishek accused her of keeping a messy bed that smelled. Farhana dragged Ashnoor into the matter, and Ashnoor supported Abhishek, which made things worse. Both Abhishek and Farhana started insulting each other, calling each other “gadhe.” In anger, Farhana even called Abhishek a “gadhe captain,” which shocked the housemates.

Later, another heated fight broke out. Pranit accused Amaal of talking behind his back. The argument turned serious when Baseer stepped in, asking Amaal not to react. But Pranit felt offended, and the fight got personal.

Baseer mocked Pranit by saying, “You’ve done 400–500 shows and still nobody knows you.” Pranit hit back at both Amaal and Baseer, saying Amaal always makes mistakes and keeps apologizing, and also taunted Baseer, “Even nobody knows you.”

The shouting match went on, with all three, Pranit, Amaal, and Baseer, locked in a fiery argument. From clothes to personal insults, the house was full of drama and anger, showing once again how quickly things can explode inside Bigg Boss.