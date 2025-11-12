Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj breaks silence on ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's infidelity accusations, says 'bashing men is...'

Abhishek Bajaj has called his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal "fame digger" and "social parasite" after she accused him of cheating while they were married.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant and actor Abhishek Bajaj was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality game show in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. When Bajaj was inside the house, his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, had gone on record and had accused Abhishek of cheating and infidelity while they were together. Abhishek and Akanksha tied the knot with each other in 2017 and parted ways in 2020.

In his recent interview, Abhishek has broken his silence on these accusations and called Akanksha "fame digger" and "social parasite." Talking to IANS, he said, "She is an ex for a reason. Our relationship was a matter of the past. We had met during our growing-up days; we got together and then separated. That’s it. Some people can't digest it. Bashing men is in fashion, and that was what she was trying to do. When you grow in life, such social parasites and fame diggers do enter your life just to garner their two minutes of fame that they will get through you and your success. Everybody who grows in life does get to face such people."

"This is such an old thing, and she is talking about it now when I have more fame. She didn't talk about it back then when we separated. Just think about her intentions and what she is trying to exactly achieve by doing all of this. I only wish she gets a good name, fame and a good partner. Hope she moves on from my chapter", the Student of the Year 2 actor added.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Mridul Tiwari has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 in a mid-week eviction twist, leaving nine contestants in the show - Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm daily.

