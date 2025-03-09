Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's relationship was one of the most discussed topics in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show saw the two lovebirds Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang in the Grand Finale. While Chum ended as the fourth runner up, Karan went on to win the show. Even after Bigg Boss 18 ended in January, the two have taken forward their relationship forward and have been sharing their romantic photos on social media.

Though Karan and Chum haven't officially confirmed their relationship status, they celebrated the Valentine's Day together in February. In a video shared by Chum from their dinner date, Karan even professed her love for her saying, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody but I love you", but they both laughed it off.

Now, in his recent interview with Brut India, Karan was asked about his marriage plans with Chum and he replied, "Now, I don't look nice while talking about marriage because people will get confused that I am getting married or cutting birthday cake every year. So, as Salman sir said the choice always lies with the girl."

Talking about his relationship with Chum, he further added, "With Chum and me right now, we are starting afresh. We are starting how we started in Bigg Boss, we are meeting, 'Hello, hi kaise ho?' because there are different tasks and different obstacles that we will go through in this Bigg Boss house (outside) which is abnormal. I call it abnormal, that (Bigg Boss) was normal. So, we are taking slow because she also has a past, I have a past. There are opinions here and there. There will be 100 messages and people saying something, so how do we cope with this is going to be our challenge right now."

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra has had two failed marriages. He was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra for nine years from 2009 to 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot again with actress Nidhi Seth and divorced her in 2023. In Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang had stated that she was involved in a decade-long relationship with her ex boyfriend.