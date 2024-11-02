In an exclusive interview with DNA, Kashish Kapoor opens up if she would choose money over the Bigg Boss 18 trophy

Bigg Boss 18 has entered its fourth week and what’s Bigg Boss without some interesting twists and changes in the dynamics of the house? Salman Khan is here with the Diwali Dhamaka for the housemates and the audience as he introduced the new wildcard contestants Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kashish Kapoor, who left the Splitsvilla finale stunt and chose money, opened up on whether she would choose money in Bigg Boss over the trophy and talked about her interaction with Salman Khan on stage.

Talking about people joking that she will take money over Bigg Boss 18 finale, Kashish said, “If I'm offered money and i take it what's so wrong with it? They are the same people who bargain with a shopkeeper for 2 rupees and they're telling me if I'm getting paid in lakhs why should reject it! I'm not stealing anything in fact I've earned it.” She further added, “Even if I'm in the top 5 I'm there on the basis of my merit so then why not? if I'm getting 5 crores then I'll take it! if not then I'll see.”

In the promo episode, Salman Khan looked pissed after a heated argument between Kashish and Digvijay. When asked about the same, she said, “Why do people keep saying he looked pissed with you? he looks pissed. When I entered the stage he looked pissed FULL STOP.”

Further talking about her journey, Kashish said, “The journey had been amazing. No godfather, no safety net to fall back onto, no guidance but i did it and it just happened and i cannot believe this, coming from Burnia sitting in my room hoping I get on the big screen someday to this day when my promo launched and Twitter and insta everything was just firing up and i could see people around so yeah life has changed and the interaction was really short. I couldn't get one one-on-one time with him to actually judge the interaction.”

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have a history. They both participated in Splitsvilla X5 and reached the finale. They got a choice before the final task to either choose Rs 10 lakh or compete with the other finalists and take the winning amount home with their partner. While everyone including Kashish’s partner, Digvijay chose competing, Kashish shook everyone by choosing money. This left Digvijay heartbroken and Kashish had to face the wrath of his friends and fans. Well, will this history make the show more interesting or will these wildcards leave the house soon, whatever happens, drama is definitely coming your way.

