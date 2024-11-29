The new promo of the show hints at the elimination of one of the wildcard contestants, and the internet may have predicted the contestant who might leave the show.

Bigg Boss 18 will witness a surprise elimination on Friday. After the Time God task and ration task, the taskmaster throws another surprise of the mid-week elimination of one of the three wildcard contestants, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry. In the new promo, BB calls the wildcard contestants to the activity area and asks the rest of the housemates to pick a name who has not connected well with the house, and has the least contribution to the show.

The promo ends on a high note where contestants such as Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena name their choice, leaving the wildcard players in shock. Since the promo, a few netizens and media portals have already declared who will be eliminated.

As Sisast Daily, Jagran English reported, Aditi Mistry will bid goodbye to the show. X (formerly Twitter) handle Bigg Boss Tak also named Aditi as the wildcard contestant who will get evicted on the basis of the housemates' votes. DNA India hasn't confirmed Aditi's elimination news, but it will be confirmed in the upcoming episodes. Hopefully, the official announcement of the evicted contestant will be made on Friday's episode.

Aditi Mistry has been EVICTED from the house. One of Wild Card expiry came to end.pic.twitter.com/Yymk1XFO8Z — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2024

In Thursday's episode, Shilpa Shirodkar chose Eisha Singh as the new Time God, leaving Karan Veer Mehra betrayed. Later, Eisha tried to favour Avinash Mishra in the ration task and tried to disqualify Karan, despite being fair. However, Karan decided not to leave the task, regardless of the outcome. Out of shame, Eisha decided to change her decision and Karan continued playing the task.

Apart from the mid-week eviction, seven contestants are nominated for eviction - Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena. One of them will be evicted on the basis of the least audience votes.

