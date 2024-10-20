Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra locks horns in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, netizens react.

Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra have been at lodgerheads after the very first task in Bigg Boss 18. Both of them never leave a chance to taunt each which furher instigates a major fight. This Weekend Ka Vaar, its Karan Veer vs Avinash once again.

On Sunday the makers released a promo of today's Weekend Ka Vaar which will see Laughter Chefs Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain competing with Bigg Boss 18 contestants to make jalebis. During the task, Avinash taunted Karan Veer, "Kabhi toh koi kaam pura karle (try to complete atleast one task for once)." Karan Veer later replied, "Don't worry, you'll learn everything from here, you father is here." This made Avinash angry and he charged at Karan Veer abusing him and saying, "Aapni aukaat mein reh." The housemates were seen trying to calm Avinash down.

Netizens reacted to the promo and while majority of people liked Karan Veer's 'fire mode on', others slammed Avinash for trying to be Asim Riaz. One of the comments read, "Bro want to Asim of this season (sasta version)." Another user commented, "Karan is doing a task with the guest why this ashish is interpreting it n when karan reacts he play victim." Another wrote, "Avinash is trying hard to recreate this,but he is a clown. Karan Veer has class ,unlike Avinash who fights after every 2 second."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Salman Khan came in support of Avinash Mishra and slammed those who alleged that girls are not safe with Avinash. He also tried to explain the importance of listening to others to Arfeen and Sara Arfeen Khan.

Salman Khan was also seen distrubed in the Weekend Ka Vaar and was heard saying, "Kasam Khuda Ki, what all is going on in my life and I have to come here to handle this." He also said, "I didn't want to come here but a person has to do what he has to."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.