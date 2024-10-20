Chahat Pandey blushes and confesses what qualities she wants in her future husband.

At the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Chahat Pandey revealed that she is looking for marriage but will only wed the person her mother approves off. The makers shared a new promo of the second Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman can be seen asking her about the qualities she would like in her dream man.

In the promo, when Salman Khan asked Chahat Pandey about the qualities she want in the man she would like to marry, Chahat says, “Karan Veer jaise jo fit rahe hai gym karen.” This was followed by Shrutika saying, “I think Chahat has a crush on Karan Veer.” Chahat was seen blushing on the statement and then Karan Veer replied, “Even I like you a lot (sarcastically).” The fun banter has fans speculating if it’s the start of a love story in the house.

Chahat Pandey has gained a significant fan following since her stint in Bigg Boss 18. Fans felt bad for her when she was forced by other housemates to not make food even though she was hungry. The actress broke down into tears after Sara Arfeen Khan locked her hands to prevent her from making food.

Chahat was at a lodgerhead with Vivian Dsena when the show started, however, in the recent episode Vivian was seen coming in support of Chahat Pandey when she was denied food by the other housemates. She is even nominated for this week along with Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Shrutika, Hema Sharma, Tajjendra Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, and Alice Kaushik. It will be interesting to see whose journey will come to an end today.

The Sunday episode will also see a fun segment being hosted by Krushna Abhishek where the Laughter Chefs Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be seen competing with the contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

